Posted in: Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fantastic Four First Steps, Little Caesars, pizza, the fantastic four: first steps

Little Caesars Teams With Marvel On Fantastic Four Pizza

Little Caesars has a new pizza promotion to go hand-in-hand with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering a Four-N-One Pizza

Article Summary Little Caesars teams up with Marvel Studios for a limited-time Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza promotion.

The Four-N-One Pizza features four distinct flavors—Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage & Bacon, and Pepperoni & Jalapeño.

Collect all four exclusive Marvel-designed pizza boxes to reveal a hidden Fantastic Four image.

Spend $20 for a $4 Fandango movie ticket discount to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters.

Little Caesars and Marvel Studios have come together for a new promotion, as they're offering a new pizza to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We've seen this promo before from other pizza places, but only on an international level. They have divided up a pizza into four different flavors, offering you two slices of Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bacon, and Pepperoni & Jalapeño. We have more info about the new pizza offering below, as it will only be around for a limited time.

Little Caesars – Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza

In addition to the limited-time Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza, Marvel joined forces with Little Caesars to design its first-ever exclusive pizza boxes for the campaign. When all four collectible boxes are put together, they reveal a hidden image connecting all four characters. As part of this campaign, Little Caesars is also launching an exclusive deal with Fandango. Guests who purchase $20 or more (in-restaurant or online, excluding third-party delivery) between June 16 and August 10 will receive a code on their Little Caesars receipt for $4 off a movie ticket to see Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters.

Additionally, Little Caesars will debut a new commercial honoring the team's first public outing, featuring Giganto, the iconic monster fans may recall from the cover of Fantastic Four (1961) issue #1. The spot was written and produced by Marvel Studios' Marketing Partnerships team and directed by Kasra Farahani, Production Designer on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"This is a big moment for our brand," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We're thrilled to work with Marvel Studios to bring the excitement of The Fantastic Four: First Steps into our stores and into homes across the country. It's a delicious, craveable, and family-friendly way to celebrate the heroes that bring us together."

"We had a blast joining forces with Little Caesars to serve up exciting and flavorful ways to celebrate Fantastic Four: First Steps," said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. "From the limited time offer "Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza" to the custom commercial written and produced by our internal team, this collaboration really brings the action-packed fun of Marvel's 'First Family' to the table".

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!