Keebler Announces Limited-Edition Superman Fudge Stripes

Keebler will have a special bookie out as part of the promotion for the new Superman film, as we're getting Strong Berry Fudge Stripes

Special cookies feature mixed-berry fudge stripes and four unique Superman-themed designs per package.

Packaging includes a QR code for fans to access exclusive content and enter the Keebler Superman Sweepstakes.

From June 1, win movie tickets by playing a Superman-inspired digital game on Keebler's Open for Magic site.

Keebler announced they have partnered with Warner Bros. to release a new limited-edition cookie for the new Superman film. As you can see here, the new Strong Berry Superman Fudge Stripes will be a new flavor out for a short time, adding to the options for Fudge Stripes fans, as they come in a special branded package tied to the film's release. What's more, they'll be running a contest during this time to get fans some movie tickets to see the film. We have more details below as the cookies are out now as the film arrives on July 11.

Keebler Limited-Edition Keebler Superman Fudge Stripes

Magically baked by Ernie and the elves in the Hollow Tree, these mouthwatering Strong Berry Fudge Stripes Cookies are drizzled with stripes of mixed-berry fudge and feature four unique designs that reflect the DC Super Hero, including the Superman S-Shield as depicted in the new film.Beyond the epic new cookie, fans can scan the QR code on the pack to unlock even more magic on Keebler's Open for Magic digital content hub and enter the Keebler Superman Sweepstakes. Beginning June 1, families can unleash their inner superhero through a magical simulation game, inspired by Superman, where they rescue cookies in need for a chance to win two Fandango admissions ($30 value) to see Superman in theaters. See below for more details.

"We know our Fudge Stripes cookies help create special moments for families – from after-school snacks to weekend movie nights. That's why we're introducing this new summer flavor, giving families and Superman fans of every generation another delicious way to connect and create sweet memories," said Kim Thomas, Senior Brand Manager, Ferrero Cookies. "Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery allows us to make movie experiences more meaningful and draw a new generation of fans into the iconic franchises of Keebler and Superman."

