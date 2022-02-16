Nostalgic Winnie the Pooh Artwork Now Available At Auction

Winnie the Pooh may be known to most modern audiences from the design made popular by the cartoon series and movies, but that isn't how good ol' Pooh Bear started. Initially, a storybook character, Winnie the Pooh, debuted in books by his creators, writer A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard. This style has become known as "Classic Pooh," and today, we have a special lot over on Heritage Auctions featuring artwork using this style. This was a package created by licensors to use a style guide for companies attempting to create merchandise using this classic style. Let's take a look.

Above, we have a nostalgic illustration of Pooh, Christopher Robin, and Eyore in the classic style. Below, we have a color palette showing a watercolor-inspired direction.

Let's take a look at the full listing.

Winnie the Pooh returns to his nostalgic original roots in this Disney licensing style guide for the "Classic Pooh" collection of [merchandising.] This particular style guide was used in the 1990s for several collections of Winnie the Pooh merchandise that paid homage to the classic illustration style of the original A. A. Milne stories. Not only is this a great behind-the-scenes look, providing many color guides, size comparisons, pose guides, a CD of branding images, and more, but the binder and its contents are absolutely charming. The whole guide is themed and presented in a storybook-like fashion. The guide consists of pages upon pages of lovely color and line art images, which are contained in their original 3-ring binder. The piece is in Very Good condition, with some handling and edge wear from use, including some worn binder holes and some slight creasing on the cover and tabs. The CD is not implied to be in working order.

Winnie the Pooh cans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this nostalgic item. Best of luck to you all, because this is quite a special one.