Kinder Joy Launches New Super Mario Collaboration Collection

Kinder Joy and Nintendo have come together for a special holiday collaboration that features a new line of Super Mario collectibles

Article Summary Kinder Joy teams up with Nintendo for a festive Super Mario toy collection available in eggs for the holidays.

Discover 26 unique Super Mario-themed toys, including ornaments, figurines, and playful accessories inside each egg.

Collection features characters like Mario, Yoshi, Super Star, and icons from the legendary video game franchise.

Special edition Kinder Joy eggs hit U.S. shelves December to April 2026 for a limited time Super Mario experience.

Ferrero and Nintendo have come together for a special holiday collaboration, as a new line of Kinder Joy eggs has launched with Super Mario items inside. This is a bit of a holiday treat as they will have a variety of items inside each egg tied to the video game franchise in some way, many of them being Christmas tree ornaments that are shaped like familiar icons such as the golden star, a flying goomba, a cheep cheep, Mario himself, and more. Plus the usual array of pencil toppers, backpack clips, wristbands, and more. We have more details from the company below as these will start hitting several U.S. retailers this week with special branded eggs.

Kinder Joy x Super Mario

Parents and kids can power-up each delicious spoonful of Kinder Joy's creamy, chocolate treat with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites, with the joy of discovering one of 26 Super Mario-themed toys, from December through April 2026. Inside each egg, fans may discover iconic characters like the mustachioed Mario, the trusty Yoshi, and the coveted Super Star – prizes that bring back those nostalgic gaming memories. With different treasures to discover, ranging from collectible 3D figurines, pen and zipper decorations of legendary characters, Toad Question Block photo and sticky holders, mischievous Boo and Spiny mini clips, and more, fans can build their own imaginative Super Mario world while unlocking a mouthwatering, taste experience as satisfying as conquering a difficult level.

"Just like a video game where each level reveals new challenges and hidden bonuses, every Kinder Joy egg offers multiple layers of discovery," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Our collection with Super Mario bridges generations of parents, letting them relive their gaming memories while watching their kids experience that same rush of anticipation and delight for the first time."

