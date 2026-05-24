Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: camera, GKU

GKU Launches D600 Pro Max 4K+1080P Front & Rear Dash Cam

GKU has a brand-new and improved camera on the market as they revealed the D600 Pro Max 4K+1080P Front & Rear Dash Cam

Article Summary GKU launches the D600 Pro Max dash cam with 4K front and 1080P rear recording for sharper daily driving footage.

Upgraded Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, wide apertures, and HDR/WDR help the GKU D600 Pro Max capture clearer low-light video.

GKU adds WiFi 6, GPS tracking, and app control so drivers can quickly view, download, and share dash cam clips.

24-hour parking monitoring, voice control, loop recording, and G-Sensor file locking boost security and convenience.

GKU has added a new camera to their lineup of dash cams, as they have revealed the new D600 Pro Max 4K+1080P Front & Rear Dash Cam. This model is basically an overall improvement to the designs that they've had in the past. Whether you're using it for filming while mobile, or using it for security reasons, it's designed to give you the clearest picture possible with amazing 4K options that feel like you rigged a professional camera in your car. You can read the finer details below as its available on a few different price points via their website.

GKU Gives More Clarity and Options With The D600 Cam

At the heart of the front camera is an upgraded Sony IMX675 STARVIS 2 sensor, paired with an F1.5 front aperture, F1.8 rear aperture, and HDR/WDR imaging support. The combination is designed to improve visibility and image clarity in low-light environments, including night driving, tunnels, poor weather conditions, and high-contrast lighting situations. Enhanced highlight control and sharper detail reproduction help deliver more usable footage when it matters most.

The D600 Pro Max also introduces high-speed WiFi 6 connectivity with dual-band 5.8GHz and 2.4GHz support, enabling download speeds of up to 20MB/s through the GKU GO App. Drivers can preview, download, and share footage directly from a smartphone without needing to remove the memory card. Built-in GPS adds additional driving context by recording speed, route, and location information alongside video footage, supporting insurance claims, incident review, and journey tracking.

For parked vehicle protection, the D600 Pro Max supports 24-hour parking monitoring when connected to a compatible hardwire kit, sold separately. Parking features include time-lapse recording, collision detection, and collision pre-recording technology that buffers footage before an impact occurs and continues recording for 30 to 60 seconds afterward. This added context can help preserve crucial moments that traditional parking systems may miss.

Hands-free voice control support allows users to operate key functions using simple spoken commands, including taking photos, switching between front and rear camera views, controlling audio recording, and locking important video files without taking their hands off the wheel. Loop recording continuously captures footage while automatically overwriting older unlocked files, while the built-in G-Sensor and collision detection system automatically lock emergency footage to help prevent important recordings from being lost.

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