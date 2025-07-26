Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Peacock, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, Twisted Metal

SDCC: Twisted Metal's Bump Scares At San Diego Comic-Con

Friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty has continued to run around San Diego Comic-Con, reporting back to the site when she stumbles onto the coolest of things. Such as this Twisted Metal activation. She tells me "The twisted metal offsite! Huge fun with bumper cars and great character actors. They also have your choice of cookies and cream ice cream or mango sorbet!" With that sunshine, I can see why… "I should also mention that while waiting in line for the bumper cars there's also karaoke that the attendees can take part in" Well, how considerate of them.

The Twisted Metal Bumper Battle activation, featuring the Peacock TV show's iconic vehicles reimagined as bumper cars, take part in their own version of the Calypso-hosted derby. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz from the show popped by the activation on Thursday, handing out PlayStation 5s to a few lucky riders as they did so, alongside other cast members Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim and Tiana Okoye. Twisted Metal S2 will premiere on Peacock on the 31st of July, with new episodes every Thursday through August 28th.

