Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Graded Card Up For Auction

Baseball cards are hotter than maybe at any point in their history right now—all sports, especially basketball and football. Baseball is seeing an eye cast to older cards, and for a modern example of a card that will reach legendary proportions someday, you would be hard-pressed to beat Mike Trout's 2011 Topps Update rookie card. The modern-day equivalent of Mickey Mantle, this is the holy grail of modern baseball card collecting. Up for auction right now at Heritage Auctions is a graded 9.5 example of this historic card. Sitting at $2,444 with hours to go, this card is seeing record gains by the week, it seems. Check out baby Mike Trout below.

Mike Trout Is As Sound An Investment As They COme For MOdern Sports

"2011 Topps Update Gold Mike Trout #US175 BGS Gem Mint 9.5. One of the biggest stars in baseball today is undoubtedly Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. Offered is his rookie card from the 2011 Topps Update series. Attractive card earning Gem Mint props across the grading spectrum. Graded BGS Gem Mint 9.5. Subgrades: Centering 9.5, Corners 9.5, Edges 9.5, Surface 9.5." By far the best player in MLB right now, he has been since he walked in the door in 2011. He is on pace to be in the top three of every major category there is for hitting when all is said and done and is the modern-day Babe Ruth. There is no way to oversell Trout and his importance to the game.

This Mike Trout is the stuff dreams are made of. Go here and place a bid on this card before the auction ends in a few hours. While you are there, check out all of the other cards available to bid on, there are some doozies on there ending today.