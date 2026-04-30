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Dyenamik Reveals New Crimson Desert Apparel Collection

Dyenamik is releasing an official Crimson Desert apparel collection featuring three designs — two jerseys and a t-shirt-and-hoodie combo for players to choose from.

Article Summary Dyenamik has partnered with Pearl Abyss to launch the first official Crimson Desert apparel collection.

The Crimson Desert lineup includes two jerseys plus a hero T-shirt and hoodie with matching design elements.

The Home and Away jerseys draw from Pywel and the Abyss, with embroidered Crimson Desert emblems.

Kliff-inspired artwork, cobalt accents, and bold motifs give the Crimson Desert collection a distinct look.

Dyenamik announced that they have partnered with Pearl Abyss to present a new apparel line based on their new video game, Crimson Desert. The team has created three designs, two jerseys, and a t-shirt and hoodie combo that share the third, each with its own specific look that will let other gamers know what your favorite title is. We have more info on all three of them for you here, as they are available in their shop.

Dyenamik Brings Crimson Desert To Your Wardrobe With a New Apparel Collection

The Crimson Desert jersey collection draws creative inspiration from two contrasting realms of Pywel: the world below and the Abyss above. The black and charcoal "Home" jersey features abstract block patterns inspired by fragments of the Abyss descending into the world below. The white and gold "Away" jersey reflects the non-linear pathways of Pywel and the intricate, labyrinth-like architecture of the Abyss.

Each jersey prominently displays the official Crimson Desert emblem as an embroidered chest badge across the collection. The design language extends throughout the broader apparel range. A hero T-shirt incorporates the fragmented motif to frame a monochrome halftone portrait of protagonist Kliff mid-strike, accented with cobalt blue. The hoodie builds on this aesthetic with bold cobalt screen-printed sleeves and the embroidered emblem at the chest.

About Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Pearl Abyss and globally released on console and PC platforms. A devastating ambush in the deep of night by their sworn enemies, the Black Bears, leaves members of the Greymanes dead or scattered across the continent. The Greymane Kliff is determined to reunite with his surviving comrades and rebuild what was lost. On a journey where alliances are forged, dangers abound, and mysterious factions are uncovered, Kliff comes to realize that an unprecedented threat and a destiny greater than he imagined await him.

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