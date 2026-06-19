Posted in: Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: Little Akihabara, Little Tokyo, los angeles

SEGA Has Launched The Little Akihabara Pop-Up In Los Angeles

SEGA has opened up their own Little Akihabara Pop-Up shop at Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, offering multipl items through July 19

Article Summary SEGA has opened the Little Akihabara Pop-Up in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo Mall, running through July 19.

The SEGA pop-up offers curated merchandise, plushies, collectibles, and weekly limited-edition graphic tees.

Fans can shop Japan-exclusive Coros and Labbies plush imports, rarely found anywhere else in the United States.

SEGA's Little Tokyo punch card rewards visits to partner food spots with an exclusive free mini tote bag.

SEGA has launched a new temporary shop in Los Angeles, where fans can visit the Little Akihabara Pop-Up in Little Tokyo. This is a fun pop-up location that will carry a curated selection of SEGA merchandise that are meant to be small collectibles and exclusive offerings, which includes weekly limited-edition tee drops. Those who check out the shop can also participate in a punch card in partnership with other local Little Tokyo businesses, where, as you walk around and complete the card, you can earn a fun reward. We have more details of what you can expect from the shop, as it is located at the Little Tokyo Mall (319 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles), and will be open until July 19.

SEGA's Little Akihabara Pop-Up Offers Something Fun For All Fans

This is the second year that SEGA has hosted a pop-up shop at Little Akihabara The pop-up will offer a curated selection of SEGA merchandise, plushies, and more, including an exclusive weekly limited-edition graphic tee. The weekly graphic tee drops are available in-store only while supplies last. Additionally, the store will feature a Japan-exclusive plush import collection featuring Coros and Labbies plushies, produced solely for the Japanese market and nearly impossible to find anywhere else in the United States. In partnership with the Little Tokyo Community Council, SEGA has partnered with three Little Tokyo businesses to create menu items inspired by SEGA's iconic franchises:

Mr. Ramen — Curry and Coffee Combo: "Leblanc Curry Combo"

Yoboseyo! Superette — Blue Lemonade: "Blue Blur Lemonade"

Midori Matcha — Matcha + Rose Swirl Soft Serve: "Amy's Rose Swirl"

Fans can pick up a SEGA punch card and visit all three partner businesses to collect stamps and complete each zone. Once all three zones are cleared, customers can bring their completed card to the SEGA pop-up to redeem a free exclusive gift- a mini tote bag.

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