SDCC: Making Fun With Mike Becker and Rokimoto at San Diego Comic-Con

Mike Becker, founder of Funko, CEO of Funmaker was showing off Rokimoto at San Diego Comic-Con, which attracted friend of Bleeding Cool, Anthony January, to check out his new wares…

"While visiting the Rokimoto booth, I had the opportunity to interview the founder himself, Mike Becker. As a co-founder of the fabulously successful Funko brand, I asked him why he decided to come out of retirement to start a new line of collectables. He informed that he never considered himself retired, and he has never really left. His philosophy in life is to always have fun, because without it, life would not be worth living. Rokimoto is a toy and collectables brand created by Funmaker Inc., a company founded by Mike Becker, the creator of Funko. Rokimoto is positioned as a brand targeting collectors and young adults interested in anime, gaming, and pop culture. The brand's first major activation was at Anime Expo. After a successful launch at Anime Expo, the brand is set to capture a large portion of the market with the notion of making everyday life fun. Mike told me that most of the first-generation models were going to sell out by the end of the show. He was gracious enough to gift me at Rokimoto with a custom drawing of Freddy Funko on the package". That's excellent swag from San Diego, sir! Check out the booth and the signed drawing below…