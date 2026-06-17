Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, Gunnar, Gunnar Optiks

Gunnar Optiks Brings Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses To Night City

Gunnar Optiks has another pair of glasses out on the market, perfect for Night City, as Cyberpunk 2077 has a new Militech set for you to

Article Summary Gunnar Optiks and CD Projekt Red launch Cyberpunk 2077 Militech glasses, bringing Night City style to a new eyewear drop.

Inspired by Militech’s elite soldiers, the Cyberpunk 2077 frames feature rugged lines, sharp geometry, and tactical flair.

Amber and Sunglass lens options include blue-light filtering, UV protection, and coatings for comfort during long sessions.

Priced at $99, the Cyberpunk 2077 Militech glasses also include a collector’s case, pouch, cloth, and 12-month warranty.

Gunnar Optiks has teamed up with CD Projekt Red once again to release a new pair of glasses tied to Cyberpunk 2077. The team has unveiled the new Militech glasses, inspired by one of the game's most iconic corporations that everyone knows and kind of fears, as they have merged modern sunglasses tech with the futuristic style of the title. All with the company's eye-protection technology, designed to be for gamers, creators, and professional samurai. We have more details about them for you here as they're currently in the shop for $99.

Become One Of Militech's Elite Soldiers With Gunnar Optiks' New Cyberpunk 2077 Design

Gear up like the soldiers of the most heavily armed megacorp in Night City with Militech, part of the official Cyberpunk 2077 x Gunnar Collection. Engineered with rugged lines, sharp geometry, and Militech's signature olive-and-yellow combat palette, these frames deliver battlefield-ready performance for both the digital realm and the streets. Designed to reflect Militech's relentless pursuit of superiority, these glasses feature a high-wrap shield design that enhances situational awareness, boosts peripheral clarity, and delivers a strong tactical presence.

Building on the tremendous success of The Cyberpunk 2077 Dex, which quickly became one of Gunnar Optiks' most sought-after licensed products, we're excited to introduce their latest collaboration. Inspired by Militech's elite soldiers and operators, the most formidable force in Night City, these glasses feature a rugged tactical design, sharp geometry, and a signature black and yellow color palette. Made from premium engineered polymer, the high-wrap shield frame offers enhanced peripheral visibility, a bold tactical aesthetic, and all-day comfort for gaming or extended screen use.

Featuring Gunnar's patented lens technology, the Militech Glasses are available with Amber or Sunglass lenses to help reduce digital eye strain, boost visual contrast, and enhance focus during extended gaming sessions. G-Shield Plus anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coatings, 100% UV protection, and Gunnar's signature blue-light filtering technology ensure comprehensive eye comfort and protection. Each pair includes exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 collector's accessories:

Militech-branded metal collector's case

Collector microfiber pouch

Collector microfiber cleaning cloth

12-month warranty

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