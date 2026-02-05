Posted in: NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: nfl honors
15th NFL Honors Viewing Guide: When & Where to Watch, Nominees & More
Kicking off TONIGHT at 9 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, here's your guide to the NFL Honors, including how to watch, the nominees, and more!
Article Summary
- Find out how to watch the 15th NFL Honors awards live tonight on NBC, Peacock, and NFL streaming platforms.
- See the full list of NFL Honors nominees for MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie Awards, and more major categories.
- Highlights include Jon Hamm hosting, celebrity presenters, and Bay Area hip-hop stars performing live.
- Explore details on The Walter Payton Man of the Year and debut Protector of the Year Award finalists.
As we inch closer to the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, the greats of professional football will gather before the big game for the 15th NFL Honors awards — a night for naming (and toasting) the players and coaches who've stood out during the 2025-2026 NFL season. From Most Valuable Player to Coach of the Year and much more, tonight's prime-time awards ceremony recognizes some of the best that the league has to offer. With that in mind, we have your preview/viewing guide to tonight's ceremony, including when and where to watch, who's hosting and presenting, a rundown of award categories and nominees, details on this year's nominees for The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and The Protector of the Year Award, and more.
When & Where Can I Watch the 15th Annual NFL Honors?
- The 15th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony takes place TONIGHT at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
- NFL Honors will air live on NBC and NFL Network. On the streaming side, the show is available on Peacock and NFL+. Other live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Stream that carry NBC or NFL Network will also broadcast NFL Honors.
Who's Hosting the 15th Annual NFL Honors? Mad Men and Your Friends & Neighbors star Jon Hamm will serve as host for this year's NFL Honors ceremony.
Who's Presenting/Performing During the 15th Annual NFL Honors? Viewers can expect to see WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Druski, Madelyn Cline, and many more presenting. Musical entertainment will feature performances by E-40 and Too Short, two West Coast hip-hop icons with major Bay Area hometown ties.
2025-2026 NFL Honors Categories & Nominees
Tonight's ceremony will highlight dozens of players and coaches who've been nominated as finalists across 8 major awards categories. Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees:
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen (QB) — Buffalo Bills
- Trevor Lawrence (QB) — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Drake Maye (QB) — New England Patriots
- Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers
- Matthew Stafford (QB) — Los Angeles Rams
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- Will Anderson Jr. (DE) — Houston Texans
- Nik Bonitto (LB) — Denver Broncos
- Myles Garrett (DE) — Cleveland Browns
- Aidan Hutchinson (DE) — Detroit Lions
- Micah Parsons (DE) — Green Bay Packers
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Drake Maye (QB) — New England Patriots
- Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers
- Puka Nacua (WR) — Los Angeles Rams
- Bijan Robinson (RB) — Atlanta Falcons
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) — Seattle Seahawks
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Jaxson Dart (QB) — New York Giants
- Emeka Egbuka (WR) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TreVeyon Henderson (RB) — New England Patriots
- Tetairoa McMillan (WR) — Carolina Panthers
- Tyler Shough (QB) — New Orleans Saints
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Abdul Carter (LB) — New York Giants
- Nick Emmanwori (DB) — Seattle Seahawks
- James Pearce Jr. (DE) — Atlanta Falcons
- Carson Schwesinger (LB) — Cleveland Browns
- Xavier Watts (S) — Atlanta Falcons
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Stefon Diggs (WR) — New England Patriots
- Aidan Hutchinson (DE) — Detroit Lions
- Trevor Lawrence (QB) — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers
- Dak Prescott (QB) — Dallas Cowboys
AP Coach of the Year
- Liam Coen — Jacksonville Jaguars
- Ben Johnson — Chicago Bears
- Mike Macdonald — Seattle Seahawks
- Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers
- Mike Vrabel — New England Patriots
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Vic Fangio (DC) — Philadelphia Eagles
- Brian Flores (DC) — Minnesota Vikings
- Vance Joseph (DC) — Denver Broncos
- Klint Kubiak (OC) — Seattle Seahawks
- Josh McDaniels (OC) — New England Patriots
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes one player's excellence both on the field and as a philanthropic catalyst in their community, drawing on a list of nominees that includes all 32 NFL teams.
- Arizona Cardinals – Kelvin Beachum
- Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Terrell Jr.
- Baltimore Ravens – Derrick Henry
- Buffalo Bills – Dion Dawkins
- Carolina Panthers – Austin Corbett
- Chicago Bears – DJ Moore
- Cincinnati Bengals – Ted Karras
- Cleveland Browns – Grant Delpit
- Dallas Cowboys – Solomon Thomas
- Denver Broncos – Garett Bolles
- Detroit Lions – DJ Reader
- Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love
- Houston Texans – Azeez Al-Shaair
- Indianapolis Colts – Kenny Moore II
- Jacksonville Jaguars – Logan Cooke
- Kansas City Chiefs – Travis Kelce
- Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby
- Los Angeles Chargers – Cameron Dicker
- Los Angeles Rams – Kyren Williams
- Miami Dolphins – Bradley Chubb
- Minnesota Vikings – C.J. Ham
- New England Patriots – Hunter Henry
- New Orleans Saints – Demario Davis
- New York Giants – Bobby Okereke
- New York Jets – Quincy Williams
- Philadelphia Eagles – Jordan Mailata
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Alex Highsmith
- San Francisco 49ers – Curtis Robinson
- Seattle Seahawks – Julian Love
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield
- Tennessee Titans – Jeffery Simmons
- Washington Commanders – Bobby Wagner
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, with one winner selected from the 32 club winners. Each year, club winners are recognized beginning in Week 14 with a WPMOY trophy silhouette helmet decal applied through the end of the season. In addition, all current players who have received this esteemed award are honored with a trophy silhouette patch on the front of their jerseys.
Nationwide and the NFL are proud to recognize these 32 players who are doing so much more than delivering greatness on the field. They are leaders in their community and committed to giving back. The 2025 NFL season marks the 12th year of Nationwide's sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. During that time, Nationwide has contributed more than $2.3 million to the charitable foundations represented by the various nominees and winners.
The winner of the award each year receives up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, while all 32 club winners receive up to a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.
The Protector of the Year Award: The Protector of the Year Award is an all-new category addition for 2025-2026, looking to bring recognition to the top offensive lineman for the 2025-2026 season. Here's a look at the award's very first class of finalists:
- Garett Bolles (LT) — Denver Broncos
- Aaron Brewer (C) — Miami Dolphins
- Creed Humphrey (C) — Kansas City Chiefs
- Quinn Meinerz (RG) — Denver Broncos
- Penei Sewell (RG) — Detroit Lions
- Joe Thuney (LG) — Chicago Bears