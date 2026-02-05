Posted in: NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: nfl honors

15th NFL Honors Viewing Guide: When & Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Kicking off TONIGHT at 9 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, here's your guide to the NFL Honors, including how to watch, the nominees, and more!

As we inch closer to the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, the greats of professional football will gather before the big game for the 15th NFL Honors awards — a night for naming (and toasting) the players and coaches who've stood out during the 2025-2026 NFL season. From Most Valuable Player to Coach of the Year and much more, tonight's prime-time awards ceremony recognizes some of the best that the league has to offer. With that in mind, we have your preview/viewing guide to tonight's ceremony, including when and where to watch, who's hosting and presenting, a rundown of award categories and nominees, details on this year's nominees for The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and The Protector of the Year Award, and more.

When & Where Can I Watch the 15th Annual NFL Honors?

The 15th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony takes place TONIGHT at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

NFL Honors will air live on NBC and NFL Network. On the streaming side, the show is available on Peacock and NFL+. Other live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Stream that carry NBC or NFL Network will also broadcast NFL Honors.

Who's Hosting the 15th Annual NFL Honors? Mad Men and Your Friends & Neighbors star Jon Hamm will serve as host for this year's NFL Honors ceremony.

Who's Presenting/Performing During the 15th Annual NFL Honors? Viewers can expect to see WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Druski, Madelyn Cline, and many more presenting. Musical entertainment will feature performances by E-40 and Too Short, two West Coast hip-hop icons with major Bay Area hometown ties.

2025-2026 NFL Honors Categories & Nominees

Tonight's ceremony will highlight dozens of players and coaches who've been nominated as finalists across 8 major awards categories. Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees:

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen (QB) — Buffalo Bills

Trevor Lawrence (QB) — Jacksonville Jaguars

Drake Maye (QB) — New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers

Matthew Stafford (QB) — Los Angeles Rams

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson Jr. (DE) — Houston Texans

Nik Bonitto (LB) — Denver Broncos

Myles Garrett (DE) — Cleveland Browns

Aidan Hutchinson (DE) — Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons (DE) — Green Bay Packers

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Drake Maye (QB) — New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua (WR) — Los Angeles Rams

Bijan Robinson (RB) — Atlanta Falcons

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) — Seattle Seahawks

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jaxson Dart (QB) — New York Giants

Emeka Egbuka (WR) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TreVeyon Henderson (RB) — New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan (WR) — Carolina Panthers

Tyler Shough (QB) — New Orleans Saints

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Abdul Carter (LB) — New York Giants

Nick Emmanwori (DB) — Seattle Seahawks

James Pearce Jr. (DE) — Atlanta Falcons

Carson Schwesinger (LB) — Cleveland Browns

Xavier Watts (S) — Atlanta Falcons

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Stefon Diggs (WR) — New England Patriots

Aidan Hutchinson (DE) — Detroit Lions

Trevor Lawrence (QB) — Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian McCaffrey (RB) — San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott (QB) — Dallas Cowboys

AP Coach of the Year

Liam Coen — Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Johnson — Chicago Bears

Mike Macdonald — Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers

Mike Vrabel — New England Patriots

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Vic Fangio (DC) — Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Flores (DC) — Minnesota Vikings

Vance Joseph (DC) — Denver Broncos

Klint Kubiak (OC) — Seattle Seahawks

Josh McDaniels (OC) — New England Patriots

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes one player's excellence both on the field and as a philanthropic catalyst in their community, drawing on a list of nominees that includes all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals – Kelvin Beachum

Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Terrell Jr.

Baltimore Ravens – Derrick Henry

Buffalo Bills – Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers – Austin Corbett

Chicago Bears – DJ Moore

Cincinnati Bengals – Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns – Grant Delpit

Dallas Cowboys – Solomon Thomas

Denver Broncos – Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions – DJ Reader

Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love

Houston Texans – Azeez Al-Shaair

Indianapolis Colts – Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars – Logan Cooke

Kansas City Chiefs – Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers – Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Rams – Kyren Williams

Miami Dolphins – Bradley Chubb

Minnesota Vikings – C.J. Ham

New England Patriots – Hunter Henry

New Orleans Saints – Demario Davis

New York Giants – Bobby Okereke

New York Jets – Quincy Williams

Philadelphia Eagles – Jordan Mailata

Pittsburgh Steelers – Alex Highsmith

San Francisco 49ers – Curtis Robinson

Seattle Seahawks – Julian Love

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield

Tennessee Titans – Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders – Bobby Wagner

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, with one winner selected from the 32 club winners. Each year, club winners are recognized beginning in Week 14 with a WPMOY trophy silhouette helmet decal applied through the end of the season. In addition, all current players who have received this esteemed award are honored with a trophy silhouette patch on the front of their jerseys.

Nationwide and the NFL are proud to recognize these 32 players who are doing so much more than delivering greatness on the field. They are leaders in their community and committed to giving back. The 2025 NFL season marks the 12th year of Nationwide's sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. During that time, Nationwide has contributed more than $2.3 million to the charitable foundations represented by the various nominees and winners.

The winner of the award each year receives up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, while all 32 club winners receive up to a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.

The Protector of the Year Award: The Protector of the Year Award is an all-new category addition for 2025-2026, looking to bring recognition to the top offensive lineman for the 2025-2026 season. Here's a look at the award's very first class of finalists:

Garett Bolles (LT) — Denver Broncos

(LT) — Denver Broncos Aaron Brewer (C) — Miami Dolphins

(C) — Miami Dolphins Creed Humphrey (C) — Kansas City Chiefs

(C) — Kansas City Chiefs Quinn Meinerz (RG) — Denver Broncos

(RG) — Denver Broncos Penei Sewell (RG) — Detroit Lions

(RG) — Detroit Lions Joe Thuney (LG) — Chicago Bears

