1883 Season 1 E03 Preview: Yellowstone Prequel Finds Tensions Rising

Before we take a look at the preview for this week's episode of Taylor Sheridan's Sam Elliott (Shea Brennan), Tim McGraw (James Dutton) & Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton)-starring 1883, as TV folks we would be remiss if we didn't point out just how righteously well the "Yellowstone" prequel series did during its two-episode premiere. To quote President Joe Biden, the series opener was a "big f***ing deal." How big of a f***ing deal? How about breaking Paramount+'s record for the streamer's most-watched original series premiere ever? And that's not all. Paramount Network also aired the premiere as part of a special event following Yellowstone, and that brought in another 4.9 million viewers. So before you even ask the question? Yes, right now Sheridan can do no wrong. Just ask Sylvester Stallone, who looks to be starring in one of Sheridan's upcoming projects, Kansas City. So while you let that all sink in, here's a look at an impressive set of preview images and overview for "River," followed by a recap of the season opener.

1883 Season 1 Episode 3 "River": James butts heads with Shea and Thomas about an important decision. Tensions rise in camp when an accusation is made. Elsa begins a flirtation with a cowboy. Written by Taylor Sheridan.

And here's that recap of the season opener that we promised earlier:

Joining Elliott, McGraw, and Hill in the cast are Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier. Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Additional cast to be announced. Thornton is set to play Marshal Jim Courtright, while Garrett is the right hand of Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Elliott).

Rick plays young John Dutton Sr., while Rissmann portrays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa (Fiamora), who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier. Nelsen's Ennis is a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home. Hébert's Wade is a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life, while Olivieri's Claire is a fierce, practical, and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home. Malouff portrays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Fine's Grady is an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey. Brancusi's Noemi is a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed, while Fiamora's Risa is a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west. Jaros' Alina is a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve. Galicia's Guinevere is a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas. Nur's Melodi is a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon, while Le Gros' Colton is a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey. Finally, Sensmeier's Sam is a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari are set to executive produce.