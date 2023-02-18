1923 Season 1 E07 "The Rule of Five Hundred" Images, Overview Released Here are preview images & an overview for Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 S01E07 "The Rule of Five Hundred."

With this weekend bringing the seventh chapter of Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923, we have an official overview & preview images for S01E07 "The Rule of Five Hundred." And if it feels like things are building to something big, well… you're not wrong. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) & Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) are that much further to making their way home, as Creighton (Jerome Flynn) faces an unexpected twist in the war with the Duttons and Teonna's (Aminah Nieves) journey continues after a violent encounter with marshals. Here's a look…

Here's a Look at 1923 Season 1 Episode 7 "The Rule of Five Hundred"

1923 Season 1 Episode 7 "The Rule of Five Hundred": Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is met with a surprise as the feud with the Duttons takes an unexpected turn. Captain Shipley (Joseph Mawle) says his goodbyes to Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) as the next leg of their journey commences. Teonna (Aminah Nieves) continues to fight for her safety.

Here's a look back at the midseason trailer for Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series, 1923 (followed by a featurette focusing on what the cast & creative team had to say about how the prequel series plays into the overarching "Yellowstone" storyline):

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Paramount+'s 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.