1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series Shares Episode Images, BTS Featurette

This weekend further expands "The SheridanVerse" with the premiere of Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s highly-anticipated 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story. Focusing on Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) & Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), the series explores the early twentieth century- a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west. A place that the Duttons call home. Now, we have a look at what viewers can expect with an impressive set of preview images from the first two episodes. But before we get to that, LaMonica Garrett (1883) is taking us behind the scenes with Sheridan, Ford, Mirren, and more for a deep dive into the prequel series and its place in the Dutton saga.

Now here's a look at "1923: Inside the Series," followed by a look back at what we know so far about the streaming series (including those preview images from the first two episodes that we promised):

1923: What We Know About Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" Prequel Series

Paramount+'s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story is set to hit screens on Sunday, December 18th (in the UK & Australia the following day, with additional international dates to be announced). In addition, Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the debut episode immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. Now here's a look at images from the first two episodes, followed by a look back at the official trailer:

The cast of Paramount+'s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

In the following featurette, Sheridan discusses the thematic explorations ahead and how they tie into the overarching saga of the Duttons that follow through to today:

The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan's growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as upcoming projects such as Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.