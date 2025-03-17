Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Fox, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide: Nominees & More

With Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter & Taylor Swift nominated, here's a guide to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hosted by Hop Hop icon LL Cool J, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off tonight LIVE on FOX. Leading the nominations this year are Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift – with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award being presented to Lady Gaga, the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award being presented to Mariah Carey, and so much more. In addition to celebrating the best and brightest of 2024, viewers/listeners will also get a chance to check out what's still to come this year. What follows is a rundown of what you need to know – when and where to tune in, who's performing/appearing, who's getting special awards, who's nominated, and more. In addition, we also have some video looks at the big night from iHeartRadio shared throughout the preview.

When/Where Can I Watch the "2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards"? Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17th. The ceremony will air on FOX (directly via the network, as well as Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Video, and more options), running LIVE from 8-10 pm ET (PT tape-delayed), and will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

Who's Performing During the "2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards"? Viewers can expect to see Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly, and more.

Who's Set to Appear During the "2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards"? Becky G, Billy Idol, Feid, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Joel McHale, Kekoa Kekumano, Kelsea Ballerini, Offset, Robin Thicke, Scott Caan, Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét, and more are on tap to appear.

Will the "2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards" Have a Red Carpet Show? The iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Live! takes place on Monday, March 17th at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT, from the red carpet at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Hosts Emily Curl and EJ will talk to the biggest names in music about everything from their excitement of receiving an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination to their red-carpet fashion.

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Special Award Recipients

2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Lady Gaga – Few artists in modern history have taken creative risks with the level of success of the "Mother Monster" herself, Lady Gaga. One of the best-selling musicians of all time, she is the true definition of a modern day artist innovator. Gaga has created music that topped the charts for years in multiple formats while architecting groundbreaking tours and delivering powerful and versatile performances in film and TV. Beyond creating music and performances that have inspired the world, Lady Gaga is an outspoken activist, philanthropist, and supporter of many important issues, including mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, HIV/AIDS awareness, and body image issues. In 2012, she launched the Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, embracing differences, and inspiring kindness and bravery.

2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award: Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey is being celebrated for her incredible and influential career as a singer, songwriter, and producer, who has broken virtually every chart and touring record around the globe. Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and 19 #1 singles. Beyond all the accolades, Carey has always been a fiercely independent artist who set the bar for female stars today. Her 5-octave range and iconic whistle register are still a reference point for every vocalist who has followed in her footsteps. 2025 also marks the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi, which left an indelible mark on the music landscape and inspired countless artists following its release.

2025 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award: Gracie Abrams – Gracie Abrams is set to receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, celebrating her achievements to date and continued trajectory. Over the last few years, Gracie's songwriting and performances have resonated with millions, with her music captivating audiences around the world. She's stayed true to herself, continuing to pen deeply vulnerable songs while performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, most recently joining Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." Beyond music, Gracie advocates for women's rights and encourages political awareness, especially with the Gen Z audience. The award recognizes Gracie's journey, incredible talent, and unique connection with her fans.

2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award: Nelly – Nelly will receive the award, which honors artists whose album releases have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades.

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

Leading the nominations this year are Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift – with Swift's "Era's Tour" being recognized as "Tour of the Century." Once again, iHeartRadio gave fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting determined this year's Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge, Favorite Surprise Guest, Favorite Tour Tradition, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Photographer, and Favorite On Screen. NOTE: Some of the awards were announced prior to the show – those categories were updated prior to this preview posting.

Song of the Year:

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)"- Shaboozey

"Agora Hills"- Doja Cat

"Beautiful Things"- Benson Boone

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Greedy"- Tate McRae

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"Lose Control" – Teddy Swims

"Lovin On Me" – Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us"- Kendrick Lamar

"Too Sweet" – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year:

"Agora Hills"- Doja Cat

"Beautiful Things"- Benson Boone

"Espresso"- Sabrina Carpenter

"Greedy"- Tate McRae

"Too Sweet"- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Best Collaboration:

"Die With A Smile"- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"Fortnight"- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"I Had Some Help"- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

"Miles On It"- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop):

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year:

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)"- Shaboozey

"Cowgirls" – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

"I Am Not Okay"- Jelly Roll

"I Had Some Help"- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"World On Fire"- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"Like That"- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

"Lovin On Me"- Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us"- Kendrick Lamar

"Rich Baby Daddy"- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

"TGIF" – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year:

"ICU" – Coco Jones

"Made For Me"- Muni Long

"Sensational" – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

"Water" – Tyla

"WY@"- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley

Best New Artist (R&B):

4Batz

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year:

"Dilemma" – Green Day

"Landmines" – Sum 41

"Neon Pill"- Cage The Elephant

"The Emptiness Machine" – Linkin Park

"Too Sweet"- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage The Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Djo

Fontaines D.C.

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year:

"A Symptom of Being Human" – Shinedown

"All My Life" – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

"Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam

"Screaming Suicide" – Metallica

"The Emptiness Machine" – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year:

"360" – Charli xcx

"Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)" – Bebe Rexha

"I Don't Wanna Wait"- David Guetta and OneRepublic

"Make You Mine"- Madison Beer

"Water" – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

"Brickell" – FEID X Yandel

"LA FALDA" – Myke Towers

"Perro Negro"- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

"Qlona" – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

FEID

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"Alch Si" – Grupo Frontera and Carin León

"El Beneficio De La Duda" – Grupo Firme

"FIRST LOVE" – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

"La Diabla"- Xavi

"Tu Perfume" – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Peso Pluma

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year:

aespa

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year:

"Chk Chk Boom" – Stray Kids

"Magnetic"- ILLIT

"Supernova" – aespa

"Who"- Jimin

"XO (Only If You Say Yes)"- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop):

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT

NCT WISH

TWS

Producer of the Year:

·Julian Bunetta

·Jack Antonoff

·Evan Blair

·Mustard

·Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year:

·Josh Coleman

·ERNEST

·Ashley Gorley

·Amy Allen

·Justin Tranter

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category – Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Lambert – "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club"

Ariana Madix – "Chicago"

Barbie Ferreira – "Cult of Love"

Charli D'Amelio – "& Juliet"

Grant Gustin – "Water For Elephants"

Kit Connor – "Romeo + Juliet"

Lola Tung – "Hadestown"

Nicole Scherzinger – "Sunset Blvd"

Rachel Zegler – "Romeo + Juliet"

Robert Downey Jr. – "McNeal"

Sebastián Yatra – "Chicago"

Shailene Woodley – "Cult of Love"

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge: *Socially Voted Category – "GGUM"- Yeonjun (TXT)

Favorite Surprise Guest: *Socially Voted Category

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the "Twisters" Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition *Socially Voted Category – Taylor Swift – Surprise songs

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category – "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category – "Fortnight"- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat

Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

Tate McRae – Think Later

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Usher – Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross – Post Malone

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Baeth – Tate McRae

Christian Tierney – Niall Horan

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

Yasi – Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category – Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) (Taylor Swift)

What Can Tell Me About the iHeartRadio Music Awards? Now in its twelfth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024 while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. The show will feature live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets, collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories.

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by such artists as Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Jason Aldean, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, and many more.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to Los Angeles's resiliency and rebuilding following the devastating wildfires that affected the entire community and will drive donations to FireAidLA.org.

