Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Diet Coke, James Holt, The Coca-Cola Company, the devil wears prada 2

Diet Coke Makes "The Canny Pack" For The Devil Wears Prada 2

Diet Coke has a new item tied to The Devil Wears Prada 2, as they want to make sure you can sneak a drink in style with The Canny Pack

Article Summary Diet Coke unveils The Canny Pack, a chic designer accessory inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2.

This limited-edition handbag blends fashion and function, perfectly sized to carry a can of Diet Coke.

Renowned designer James Holt collaborates as guest curator, highlighting luxury and utility in the design.

The Canny Pack debuts at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC, showcased with live artisan demos from May 1-15.

The Coca-Cola Company has revealed a brand-new, stylish item to help promote The Devil Wears Prada 2, as The Canny Pack makes its debut. Inspired by the film's central theme of fashion, the company has released special cans of Diet Coke onto the masses with special branding on them, as well as this custom designer handbag that was made for one single purpose: to carry a Diet Coke with you anywhere and sneak some refreshment when you need it most. What's more, the pack will be on display next month at Saks Fifth Avenue for a few weeks to tie into the film's release on May 1, 2026. We have more details about its design and more from the company here.

Have a Diet Coke On Hand In Style With The Canny Pack

Crafted from supple top-grain leather, The Canny Pack is pieced by hand, adorned with playful hardware and charms. Its form is purposeful, meticulously designed to cradle a Diet Coke – because even the most demanding schedules require a moment of crisp, refreshing clarity, and carrying it should be nothing less than chic. In today's "always on" world, taking a break is the most stylish thing we can do. Unlike florals in spring, The Canny Pack is truly groundbreaking.

This collaboration marks a triumphant comeback for James Holt, who is currently serving as a Diet Coke Guest Curator following his departure from the global fashion stage. This partnership bridges the gap between Holt's iconic past and his new, highly exclusive venture: JH. Born from a period of deliberate reflection on the summit of Mt. Blanc, JH is an outerwear line devoted to fulfilling the needs of each customer with one-of-one pieces, from bespoke coats to luxury parkas and more.

It is this same commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship and the blending of luxury with utility that Holt brings to his work with Diet Coke. The Canny Pack design proves that whether he is crafting for an individual client or a global icon, the greatest creative leaps forward and the most transformative adventures often come after a thoughtful pause. Much like a Diet Coke break.

On Display at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Flagship Store

Diet Coke is orchestrating an experience at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Flagship Store to celebrate the highly anticipated sequel, which arrives in theaters May 1. Fans can get a first look at The Canny Pack IRL at the iconic flagship starting on May 1 and through May 15. The two-week window display will kick off with The Canny Pack being meticulously crafted by an artisan, right there in the window from 2-6pm on Friday, May 1. Shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in the inspiring window vignette that reveals the making of The Canny Pack and brings this exciting The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Diet Coke collaboration to life on Fifth Avenue.

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