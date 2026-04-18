Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV, Jollibee

Jollibee Announces New Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration Event

Jollibee launches a Final Fantasy XIV collaboration on April 21, offering themed menu items, an exclusive in‑game “Eat Chicken” emote code, and limited‑edition merch through May 31, 2026.

Article Summary Jollibee teams up with Final Fantasy XIV for a special in-store menu and event starting April 21, 2026.

Buy select meals or merchandise to unlock the exclusive "Eat Chicken" emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

Try the limited-edition Blue Raspberry Aether with Crystal Boba drink, inspired by the game universe.

Exclusive Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV apparel, including Moogle and Chocobo designs, available for a limited time.

Probably one of the more odd food collaborations you'll see this year, Jollibee announced a new partnership with Square Enix, as they'll have Final Fantasy XIV items at their locations. Starting on April 21 and running for several weeks, you can head in and order one of several meals or items from their menu to unlock a special emote in the game. This is an exclusive item that you can only get by going to one of their locations and getting the code, which means if you happen to live in one of the many states or provinces without one, and you're an obsessed player, you're in for a road trip. On top of the code, they're also selling branded merch for a limited time, just in case you like their brand or you want to get an item that won't be around that long. We have more details from the company here about the collab as it will run until May 31, 2026.

Got Your New "Eat Chicken" Emote In Final Fantasy XIV at Jollibee

Fans can get the "Eat Chicken" emote through the purchase of a delicious Final Fantasy XIV-themed Box Meal or Bucket Bundle at any North America Jollibee location, or through the purchase of limited-edition Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV merch, exclusively available on Complex, the leading platform for culture, style, and fandom. Additionally, Jollibee will introduce the Blue Raspberry Aether with Crystal Boba, a refreshing Final Fantasy XIV-inspired drink specially created for players of the hugely popular online game.

Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV Meals

Final Fantasy XIV Box Meal : A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy); Regular Side; Peach Mango Pie; one-piece Chickenjoy fried chicken; and Blue Raspberry Aether with Crystal Boba drink

: A Chicken Sandwich (Original or Spicy); Regular Side; Peach Mango Pie; one-piece Chickenjoy fried chicken; and Blue Raspberry Aether with Crystal Boba drink Final Fantasy XIV 6PC Bucket Bundle: A six-piece Chickenjoy Bucket and three Blue Raspberry Aether with Crystal Boba drinks

Limited-Edition Merchandise

Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Hoodie : A limited-edition "Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV" hoodie, featuring whimsical moogles — small, fluffy, winged creatures who spread cheer, offer help, and punctuate their lives with an enthusiastic "kupo"— enjoying iconic Jollibee favorites. A true collector's item that belongs in the treasure trove of any Warrior of Light who loves a good Chickenjoy!

: A limited-edition "Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV" hoodie, featuring whimsical moogles — small, fluffy, winged creatures who spread cheer, offer help, and punctuate their lives with an enthusiastic "kupo"— enjoying iconic Jollibee favorites. A true collector's item that belongs in the treasure trove of any Warrior of Light who loves a good Chickenjoy! Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV Moogle T-Shirt : Stay comfy in this cute and cozy tee that brings together playful moogles and Jollibee joy. The perfect piece to level up your everyday glamours with a bit of fun, kupo!

: Stay comfy in this cute and cozy tee that brings together playful moogles and Jollibee joy. The perfect piece to level up your everyday glamours with a bit of fun, kupo! Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV Chocobo Crewneck Sweater : An adventure-ready glamour piece inspired by Final Fantasy XIV! The front features Jollibee riding a chocobo — a large, friendly, and famously fast bird, beloved as loyal mounts — with a glowing aetheryte on the back. Whether you're hunting S Ranks or a Peach Mango Pie, you'll have fellow Warriors of Light eyeing your adventurer "plate" with envy!

: An adventure-ready glamour piece inspired by Final Fantasy XIV! The front features Jollibee riding a chocobo — a large, friendly, and famously fast bird, beloved as loyal mounts — with a glowing aetheryte on the back. Whether you're hunting S Ranks or a Peach Mango Pie, you'll have fellow Warriors of Light eyeing your adventurer "plate" with envy! Jollibee x Final Fantasy XIV Chocobo T-Shirt: Hear. Feel. Think. Jollibee. This streetwear crossover tee features the triumphant Jollibee and his trusty chocobo on a quest to discover the tastiest tastes in the realm. The perfect attire for everyday side questing and food runs!

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