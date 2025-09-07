Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, vmas

2025 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Offers Epic "The Dead Dance" MSG Performance

During tonight's LL Cool J-hosted 2025 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga offered an epic performance of "The Dead Dance" from NYC's Madison Square Garden.

Last week, Lady Gaga fans learned more about her role as Rosaline Rotwood in the second season of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday. But the global phenomenon wasn't content with blowing our minds with her acting skills. We were also treated to the new single "The Dead Dance," which was released to coincide with the streaming series' return. Along with the track being available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes Store, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music, an audio "video" and music video were also released.

But Lady Gaga wasn't quite finished unleashing "The Dead Dance" on the rest of the world, and that's where tonight's LL Cool J-hosted 2025 MTV VMAs comes in. Introduced by Rosé, viewers were treated to a full-stage performance of the track in all its "Little Monsters" glory from NYC's Madison Square Garden, as well as "Abracadabra." Check out the full performance above and a look at what MTV had to say about it below:

"I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding," Lady Gaga shared while accepting the "Moonman" for Artist of the Year. "Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone's heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community." She would go on to add, "The way you move through your life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours. I dedicate this award to the audience. You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me."

Here's the official Burton-directed music video for Lady Gaga's "The Dead Dance," followed by the audio track of the single that was released last week:

Gunpowder & Sky produces the 2025 MTV VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers. Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is the executive in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is the executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is the executive in charge of music talent for the MTV VMAs 2025.

