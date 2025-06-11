Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! Season 10 Set to Unleash More Animated Madness

Earlier today, it was announced that Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven will be back for a tenth season of Teen Titans GO!

The good news coming out of the Annecy International Animation Festival continued on Wednesday. Along with some excellent news for "Steven Universe" fans, the Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe showcase announced that Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), and Raven (Tara Strong) will be back for another season of animated madness and attempts at "do-goodery." That's right, Teen Titans GO!, the longest-running animated series in the DC history books will be back for Season 10, with executive producers Luke Cormican, Peggy Regan, and Sam Register also returning.

Here's a look at what Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe have set up for this year's Annecy International Animation Festival:

"Get Jiro!" and "Bat-Fam" Getting Spotlighted: Along with Get Jiro!, Warner Bros. Animation will also preview the upcoming Prime Video series Bat-Fam. The follow-up to Merry Little Batman spotlights Batman, Alfred, young Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some new faces hanging out in Wayne Manor as they tackle "the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily."

Check Out the Star-Studded Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 Teaser: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe provided this year's festival trailer (which you can check out above). Directed by Grant Orchard with Ben Bocquelet as executive producer, the clip starts off with Bugs Bunny – but before you know it, you will find yourself rewatching it a dozen times to capture all of the "guest stars" who appear.

"Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios": In honor of its anniversary, Cartoon Network Studios is hosting a panel featuring Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

"Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe" and "Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus": While the former is expected to offer "industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first-looks," the latter will see Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation discussing their approach to the expanding adult animation market.

