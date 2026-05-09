Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe backlash

Danhausen Buries AEW with Hilarious Antics at WWE Backlash

The Chadster cannot even believe how Danhausen and Minihausen made a mockery of AEW's entire existence at WWE Backlash with the funniest match ever! Auughh man!

Article Summary At WWE Backlash, Danhausen and Minihausen humiliated AEW with perfect WWE comedy, props, and a huge win over Miz and Kit.

WWE Backlash proved Triple H understands comedy wrestling, while Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about it.

Mark Henry gave WWE Backlash and Danhausen major praise, exposing how badly AEW wasted him for years. Auughh man!

Tony Khan keeps tormenting The Chadster in the Blockbuster during WWE Backlash, while the raccoons loved WWE's genius.

🚨🤡 Welcome back, true wrestling fans, to The Chadster's continuing live coverage of WWE Backlash, streaming RIGHT NOW from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, an arena that truly understands the wrestling business! 📺🇺🇸 If you're a true wrestling fan in the United States, you're watching this on the ESPN Unlimited app, and if you're an international fan, you're streaming it on Netflix! 🌎✨ The Chadster just witnessed Danhausen and Minihausen defeat The Miz and Kit Wilson to continue Danhausen's PERFECT 3-0 undefeated streak in WWE, in a match that absolutely CRUSHED AEW once and for all with the most hilarious comedy wrestling the world has ever seen! 🏆😂

🎬🚗 So here's how it all went down, true believers! The Miz and Kit Wilson made their entrances first, and then Danhausen treated the Tampa crowd to a video package recapping his feud with the A-Lister, because WWE understands that pre-match video packages are an essential part of sports entertainment, much moreso than the actual wrestling match, despite what AEW would have you believe! 📽️🍿 Then a cloning machine appeared on the stage, Danhausen arrived in the Danhausenmobile, and out of the machine stepped Danausen's mystery partner for the evening: Minihausen! 💨👶 The match was a comedy masterpiece, with Minihausen flipping all over the place (but in a good way, not like when AEW wrestlers do it), and Danhausen cursing everyone in sight! 🧙‍♂️✨ At one point, Kit Wilson tried to outsmart Minihausen and shoved him into the cloning machine, but the machine REACTIVATED and out came a bunch more Minihausens, sending Kit running for his life! 🏃‍♂️😱 Then Miz tried to use a fire extinguisher, but Danhausen's curse caused him to spray himself and Kit instead, leading to Danhausen hitting a kick on the Miz for the pinfall victory! 🎯🥾

🌟🎪 Folks, this match was the most incredible, mind-blowing piece of comedic sports entertainment that The Chadster has ever witnessed in The Chadster's entire life, and it absolutely DESTROYED anything AEW has ever done with comedy! 🤣💯 What The Chadster loved most was how WWE took a brilliant sports entertainer like Danhausen, who was wasted in AEW, and instead used him PROPERLY by making him drive a tiny car, deploy a cloning machine, and team with a smaller version of himself! 🚙👯 THAT is how you book comedy! Not with high-flying sequences and creative independent wrestling spots, but with PROPS! Big, expensive, beautifully-produced PROPS that the WWE production team spent weeks designing! 🛠️💰 And the cloning machine reactivating to produce FIVE additional Minihausens? That's the kind of capital-intensive comedy bit that only a billion-dollar company can pull off, and it just goes to show that real laughs require real corporate budgets! 📊😂 The commentary team did a wonderful job explaining to viewers that what they were watching was, indeed, funny, which The Chadster appreciates because sometimes The Chadster needs to be told when to laugh! 🎙️✅ This is exactly the kind of quality comedy wrestling that Tony Khan could NEVER book, because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

🎙️📻 You know who agrees with The Chadster? Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio just this morning, and Mark Henry has The Chadster's Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval by the way, "What WWE just did with Danhausen is a CLINIC in how to use a comedy character. AEW had Danhausen for years and didn't know what to do with him because Tony Khan can't book comedy to save his life. It took Triple H about five minutes to figure out, you give him a tiny car, you give him a tiny version of himself, you put him in a cloning machine — THAT'S IT! It ain't rocket science! AEW guys should be taking notes from this match, but they won't, because they don't respect what real comedy wrestling looks like, which is whatever Hunter says it is, and I would love an opportunity to come back and work with Hunter again whenever he'll have me." 📓👏 See, that's REAL wrestling commentary, folks! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Mark Henry also gets locked up in Tony Khan-funded medical facilities for his commitment to objective journalism. 😰🏥

👁️🪟 Speaking of Tony Khan's torment, The Chadster has to share something that just happened! Right after Minihausen stepped out of the cloning machine, The Chadster got up to scavenge a half-eaten bag of pretzels from behind the old Blockbuster checkout counter. 🥨💼 As The Chadster reached for the pretzels, The Chadster caught a reflection in the dusty glass of the empty display case — TONY KHAN himself, standing right behind The Chadster, holding a tiny replica cloning machine and grinning like a cartoon villain! 😈🪞 The Chadster spun around and Khan was GONE! Vanished! 💨😨 But then The Chadster heard a chuckle from over by the empty "Pirates of the Caribbean" display, and there he was again, just for a second, before disappearing! He whispered, "Better watch out for clones, Chad," and threw a small handful of glitter at The Chadster before melting into the shadows! ✨😱 Auughh man! So unfair! Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster?! He can't even let The Chadster enjoy WWE Backlash in peace!

🦝🤡 Now let The Chadster tell you about how the raccoon family reacted to this comedy masterclass, because their behavior was SO CUTE The Chadster might explode! 🏚️🦝 The moment Danhausen rolled up in the Danhausenmobile, Vincent K. Raccoon climbed on top of an old "Cars" DVD display (so appropriate!) and tilted his little head back and forth, chittering with what The Chadster can only describe as PURE COMEDIC APPRECIATION! 🚗😆 Linda Raccoon was rolling around on a pile of empty Slim Jim wrappers in absolute delight, and when Minihausen stepped out of the cloning machine for the first time, she actually let out a tiny raccoon GUFFAW! 🤣💕 The Chadster has never heard a raccoon laugh before, but Linda did, and it was the most beautiful sound The Chadster has ever heard!

🪞🦝 But the BABIES, true wrestling fans, the BABIES! When the cloning machine reactivated and produced five more Minihausens, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all scrambled into an empty cardboard box that used to hold copies of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and started CHITTERING in unison, pretending THEY were being cloned too! 📦🐾 Then Shane Raccoon — sweet little Shane Raccoon — picked up an old VHS tape of "Multiplicity" and held it up in the air like he understood the joke on a CINEMATIC LEVEL! 🎬😭 The Chadster was so moved that The Chadster started crying again, getting tears all over the moldy popcorn The Chadster was eating for dinner! These raccoons understand WWE comedy in a way Tony Khan and the AEW fans NEVER will! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business that AEW exists when there are RACCOONS who get comedy wrestling better than Tony Khan does! 🐀💯

📰📢 What a moment, folks! Danhausen is now 3-0 in WWE, AEW comedy has been BURIED, and WWE Backlash keeps delivering hit after hit! 💥🏆 Make sure you check back here at Bleeding Cool VERY soon for more updates from WWE Backlash, because The Chadster has so much more coverage coming throughout the night! 📡✨ As Smash Mouth once sang, "somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," and The Chadster guesses that somebody was Tony Khan, because he WILL NOT STOP rolling The Chadster! 🎵🎸 Bleeding Cool is the ONLY truly unbiased source for wrestling news and commentary on the entire internet, and The Chadster is proud to bring it to you LIVE from this abandoned Blockbuster Video in Punxsutawney! Stay tuned, true fans! 🙏✊

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