Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? So, About That "Mysterious Episode"

A mysterious "ninth episode" of Stranger Things 5 dropping THIS Wednesday?!? No. There isn't. Here's why (and why that's a good thing).

For some Stranger Things fans, January 7th is either going to be a day of vindication or a brutal reality check. Previously, we covered the conspiracy that was going around that Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer had filmed almost two episodes' worth of footage for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 that, for "mysterious" reasons, was cut from what would eventually hit Netflix screens. This one's a bit different. "Conformity Gate" operates under the theory that the Duffers filmed a secret ninth episode, which will actually serve as the series finale, not "The Rightside Up." Specifically, the epilogue we saw in the final episode isn't real and was actually a construct of a very much alive Vecna. The "clues" have included everything from how the graduating students are holding their hands (similar to how Henry Creel held his hands during that Hawkin High graduation scene) and the appearance of the board game WHATZIT? to the reason certain characters were missing and a lineup of "Dungeons & Dragons" books seemingly calling into question the existence of The Abyss/Dimension X (were trying to avoid heavy spoilers). Here's the thing…

Let me answer the obvious question right out of the gate. Do I think that there's a mysterious ninth episode that's going to drop this Wednesday… or next Wednesday… or any Wednesday… or any day of the week ending in "Y"? Nope. Nadda. Not a chance. To be able to pull off a swerve that epic, you would need to either have a whole lot of folks (and media outlets) in on it and keep their mouths shut. Really? In the social media age that we live in, that would be a near-impossible feat to accomplish. On the flip side, it's possible that only a select few were aware, and the media outlets were kept in the dark about it. How well do you believe that would go? The media doesn't like feeling like it got played, and it finds ways to retaliate. I can't see the Duffers wanting to burn those kinds of bridges as they focus on their post-"Stranger Things" careers.

And yet, as much as I know that it's not going to happen, the "TV geek" in me would love to see it go down because it would be the biggest creative swerve in the history of television. Seriously. Imagine having that many people commit themselves emotionally to a finale, only for them to have those emotions taken away from them. As you're reading this, I hope you're getting the sarcasm because that's another major factor as to why I'm not buying into the "ninth episode" theory. At the end of the day, there were a lot of folks who were very satisfied with the series overall, and especially how it left things for the characters they had grown to love and care for over the course of five seasons. To tear that away would be doing them a disservice. You may not like the second volume of the final season or the finale, but the show's creators can't make every narrative that every fan wants to see play out a reality. But to undercut your own finale at the expense of the dedicated fans who remained faithful throughout the entire run just seems wrong.

