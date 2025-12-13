Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Announces TV Broadcast, Radio Commentary Teams

Here's who will be calling the action on TV and radio when Georgia Tech takes on BYU during the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27th.

With Notre Dame taking its football and going home, it's going to be the ACC's Georgia Tech taking on the Big 12's BYU during this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Now, we're learning who will be calling the action on our television screens and on the radio – here's a look:

Television Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich

Radio Commentary Team: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, and Mike Peasley

Here's a look at the announcement post that went live on social media earlier today regarding the broadcasting team:

Here's a look back at the official selection video that went live last weekend, followed by what else we know about this year's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl and more:

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Bowl rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

Don't be scared. This mascot's just here to say there's more football on the way. We're having too much fun to stop now. #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/hEojoMDI89 — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam!

This year, Pop-Tarts is giving fans what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC that aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the @PopTartsBowl TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.

