Posted in: AMC, Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: All Champions vs. The JV Squad

Tonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders?

Article Summary TNA iMPACT’s Men’s Champions Challenge headlines the night, with titleholders battling All-Stars for future title shots.

The Knockouts Champions Challenge brings champs and rising stars together, with pinfalls earning major TNA momentum.

Fabian Aichner clashes with Eddie Edwards after targeting Cedric Alexander and crashing the TNA X-Division scene.

Tessa Blanchard faces Harley Hudson, while Santino Marella’s feud with Stacks keeps escalating on TNA iMPACT.

Do you remember being in high school and seeing practice games where the seniors, who were already state champs, beat the hell out of the JV Squad? That's what we have to look forward to on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, as five men who all have titles will face off against a team of men who don't have anything. Mike Santana, Mustada Ali, and The System will face off against Leon Slater, Eric Young, KC Navarp, Elijah, and Frankie Kazarian. The Knockouts will also see former champs come back to fight the new champ, and Tessa Blanchard is on the show for some reason. We have the full preview from TNA of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC.

Champs Vs. Chumps Is Your TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Main Event

The Men's Champions Challenge takes center stage as every current champion collides with a dangerous team of All-Stars in a high-stakes showdown. With championship opportunities on the line for anyone who can pin a titleholder, every moment of the match could bring an All-Star one step closer to gold. The Knockouts Champions Challenge brings the division's top champions and rising stars together in a high-stakes battle where every pinfall could earn a future title opportunity. With pride, momentum, and championship aspirations on the line, the Knockouts division is set for an explosive clash.

After interrupting Cedric Alexander's TNA X-Division Championship celebration, laying out The System, and trapping the new TNA X-Division Champion in a chokehold, Fabian Aichner makes it clear he is coming for the top of the division. Eddie Edwards brings the issue to Director of Operations Daria Rae, and she grants him the match. Now the two are set to collide as Edwards looks to shut Aichner down. The rivalry between Director of Authority Santino Marella and NXT Stacks continues to spiral out of control after weeks of escalating confrontations. After Santino nearly struck with the Cobra, Director of Operations Daria Rae took the situation to the board and officially signed the match, setting the stage for another heated battle.

After a heated confrontation erupted between Tessa Blanchard and Harley Hudson, tensions boiled over into an official match. Tessa is looking to make an example out of Harley, while Harley plans to prove she won't be intimidated by one of the Knockouts division's most controversial stars.

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