24: FOX Having "Active Creative Discussions" for Possible Revival

Fox is looking for another go-around with super-agent Jack Bauer as going through "active creative discussions" to bring back the Kiefer Sutherland–starred counter-terrorism drama 24. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn spoke to Deadline Hollywood about the possible return to the network. "There's still a possibility, there's still some discussions with the producers on a take that we have yet to hear," he said. "There [are] some active creative discussions that are happening."

Thorn's comments echo 24 executive producer Howard Gordon that a new take on the series is always percolating, but cautioned that nothing is official until all the pieces come together [Ed. Note: Or until they convince Kiefer to come back]. The original series was created by Robert Cochran and Joel Surnow in November 2001 where it achieved relevance in a post-9/11 world that took main character Jack Bauer and made him a one-man army out of necessity working for fictional government agency CTU.

24: Series History and Spinoff

24 ran for eight seasons on Fox through 2010. Sutherland is the only cast member to appear in all 195 episodes followed by Mary Lynn Rajskub, who was introduced in season three. Both appeared in the subsequent two-hour movie and in the limited revival series 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Each episode spans in real-time with the conspiracy unraveled within the same day with each season a new threat for Bauer and company to neutralize by any means necessary. While the action drama often drew praise from audiences alike, the series has seen its share of controversy due to the main protagonist's questionable extreme use of ethics in interrogation. There was a spinoff in 2017called 24: Legacy created by Manny Coto and Evan Katz that focused on a new character in Corey Hawkins, played by Eric Carter without any involvement from Sutherland's Jack, but unfortunately canceled after one season.