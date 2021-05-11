Kiefer Sutherland Tapped for Paramount+ Espionage Drama Series

Stop us if you've heard this one before. Kiefer Sutherland is set to star in a series where there's action, intrigue, adventure, and double-crosses- but it's not 24 or Designated Survivor (or his brief journey over to Quibi for The Fugitive– "brief"… get it?). Nope, this time the actor is set to play a private spy in a still-untitled espionage drama series for Paramount+ from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Bad Santa; Jungle Cruise; Crazy, Stupid, Love). In the eight-episode series producer by CBS Studios, Sutherland's private espionage operative James Weir finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. "I've been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra's unique body of work for some time, and I'm thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+," said Sutherland. "Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can't wait to see you all with this show in 2022."

Requa and Ficarra will executive produce along with Charlie Gogolak via their Zaftig Films banner; and with Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor executive producer), co-founder of Management360. "Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand," added Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. "We're thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service's newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series." For Requa and Ficarra, there was no hesitation that Sutherland was perfect for the project, adding, "From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer. We're thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie, and Suzan to bring this show to life."