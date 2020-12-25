Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020, as we continue our look back at the year in broadcast, cable, streaming, and online television with our focus on the best and brightest in what continues to be an ever-growing pool of quality content. This year, it's important for us to recognize just how much Television stepped up in the face of a global pandemic as other mediums left their audiences to go it alone. Not Television. Television stepped up to make our lockdown times a little more sane- a bit more bearable. From live-streaming table reads to tweet-a-longs with shows' best and brightest offering fans new content to productions going into massive "bubble modes" to knock out as much content as possible. In 2020, Television proved once again what it's always been. A reflection of what we've been, who we are, and who we have the potential to be in the toughest of times. With that in mind, we proudly present our seventh choice for the best of what this year had to offer, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Created by Jon Favreau and serving as the first live-action "Star Wars" universe series for the streaming service, The Mandalorian recently wrapped its second season to praise from fans and critics alike. As work continues on the third season and the series readies itself for three spinoff series (The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic), Bleeding Cool's Tom Chang explains why the series doesn't just deserve the honor but also stands as a blueprint for the "Star Wars" universe moving forward.

"Some may call it 'franchise fatigue,' I call it the 'right place at the right time.' When playing with the sandbox that is 'Star Wars', there are so many elements that come into play, so much so, there's always seems to be a lingering loose end that is just left dangling or not addressed properly at least with the films. This is where the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' comes in, " Chang explained. "When you break down the series to the sum of its parts, a whole season easily eclipses all the films. The recent season's pacing and arcs, while they don't fit the same conventional length for episodes all work, because who knew the 'Star Wars' franchise works better for television?"

Chang continued, "Nevermind most viewers of the animated series have largely been favorable across the board from fans to critics alike. Jon Favreau's' 'The Mandalorian' is the live-action reflection of its animated counterparts providing a mix of serial and non-serial storytelling while keeping the formula simple with the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. The supporting characters never take away from the mains, the VFX and fan service never overwhelm, the franchise remains grounded with real dangers. The second season enhanced the series every which way remaining the crown jewel of Disney+, and 'Star Wars'."