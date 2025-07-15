Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder

The BBC released four photos previewing Emma Myers-starring A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Series 2 and announced new cast members.

The BBC, Netflix, and ZDFneo have announced the new cast members set to join the second series of hit YA murder mystery series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Holly Jackson. The first series of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was a big hit when it premiered in Summer 2024, becoming one of BBC iPlayer's most watched titles with 16-24 year olds and BBC Three's highest rating drama since its relaunch, as well as, apparently, good numbers on Netflix.

After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip's world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, Connor's brother Jamie suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.

The four new pictures offer a first look at Emma Myers returning as Pip Fitz-Amobi and reveal three new cast members stepping into the mystery for series two. Misia Butler will join the series as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation, with connections that may run deeper than they seem. Eden Hambelton-Davies will play Jamie Reynolds, Connor's brother, a quiet but popular local musician whose sudden disappearance sends shockwaves throughout the community. Jack Rowan joins as Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbour, who is drawn into the heart of the mystery unravelling in Little Kilton.