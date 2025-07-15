Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: a good girl's guide to murder
A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Series 2: BBC Previews Emma Myers Series
The BBC released four photos previewing Emma Myers-starring A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Series 2 and announced new cast members.
Article Summary
- BBC unveils first look at A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder Series 2 with Emma Myers returning as Pip Fitz-Amobi
- Key new cast members include Misia Butler, Eden Hambelton-Davies, and Jack Rowan joining the mystery
- Pip faces a new investigation as Jamie Reynolds disappears ahead of Max Hastings' high-profile trial
- Series two is based on Holly Jackson's bestselling novels, with global streaming on BBC and Netflix
The BBC, Netflix, and ZDFneo have announced the new cast members set to join the second series of hit YA murder mystery series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Holly Jackson. The first series of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was a big hit when it premiered in Summer 2024, becoming one of BBC iPlayer's most watched titles with 16-24 year olds and BBC Three's highest rating drama since its relaunch, as well as, apparently, good numbers on Netflix.
After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip's world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better. Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, Connor's brother Jamie suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him. This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was.
The four new pictures offer a first look at Emma Myers returning as Pip Fitz-Amobi and reveal three new cast members stepping into the mystery for series two. Misia Butler will join the series as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation, with connections that may run deeper than they seem. Eden Hambelton-Davies will play Jamie Reynolds, Connor's brother, a quiet but popular local musician whose sudden disappearance sends shockwaves throughout the community. Jack Rowan joins as Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbour, who is drawn into the heart of the mystery unravelling in Little Kilton.
Holly Jackson, author and series two writer, says: "I'm so excited to welcome some new and incredibly talented actors into the AGGGTM family. Eden is sensational as our Jamie, his presence felt throughout, even though he's missing. Misia is the perfect Stanley Forbes, delivering a truly heart-wrenching performance. And Jack as Charlie Green is simply extraordinary: I had to stand and clap at the monitors. Just you wait."
Series two will also see Anna Brindle, Peter Sullivan, Freddie Thorp, Lu Corfield, Stephanie Street, and Freddie England join the cast in key roles. They star alongside the returning cast of series one: Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane), Asha Banks (My Fault: London), Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), and Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go).
Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan adapted A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Series Two into six episodes, which Sophie Klein produced. Asim Abbasi directed block one, and Jill Robertson directed block two. Series two will premiere on the BBC and, outside of the UK and Ireland, on Netflix.