A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for Jan 2026; Poster Released

Ahead of Thursday's NYCC panel, here's a new poster for writers/EPs George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Article Summary A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on HBO and Max in January 2026, created by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker

Peter Claffey stars as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in this Game of Thrones prequel adventure

The series' NYCC 2025 panel features Martin, Parker, the main cast, and exclusive sneak peeks for fans

Set a century before Game of Thrones, the story follows knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg

HBO & HBO Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys dropped the news back in September that writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms would hit screens in January 2026 ("I'm going to say January. How about that?"). With the "Game of Thrones" prequel series set to make its presence known this Thursday during its New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 panel (check out the full rundown below), we're getting a look at an official key art poster for the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, as well as a new image from the HBO series.

HBO/HBO Max presents "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" – Journey into Westeros with Dunk and Egg Panel: Step back into Westeros, a century before "Game of Thrones," with unlikely duo, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/showrunner Ira Parker, and stars Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) introduce the new HBO Original series "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." The panel will be moderated by Brandon Davis, host of "Phase Hero: A Film & TV Podcast." The new series will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026. (Thursday, October 9th: 12 pm – 1 pm ET / Location: Empire Stage)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially wrapped, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How To Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer, Danny Webb (The Regime, The Dig) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and more.

In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer, with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

