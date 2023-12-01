Posted in: CBS, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Bowen Yang, george santos, Harvey Guillén, opinion, saturday night live, snl, stephen colbert

A Late-Night Goodbye to George Santos: SNL/Yang & Colbert/Guillén

With George Santos now kicked out of Congress, let's offer a late-night goodbye via SNL & Bowen Yang and Stephen Colbert & Harvey Guillén.

Article Summary George Santos expelled from Congress after Ethics Committee report & House vote.

Late-night comedians like SNL's Bowen Yang & host Stephen Colbert brought "Santos" to life.

Harvey Guillén's impersonation was a highlight of Colbert's show.

Bowen Yang's portrayal of Santos was a big hit with SNL audiences.

In a move that shouldn't have been as difficult to pull off as it ended up being, The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 (105 Republicans voted to expel) to kick Rep. George Santos (New York – yeah, I'm not proud) out of Congress – with a special election in February 2024 to find their replacement. The vote came after a report from the House Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence" that the GOPer hadn't been playing nice with campaign finance and government ethics laws (including reports that Santos spent campaign funds on OnlyFans and Botox treatments). Of course, we all know that well before the ethics report hit, Santos had a bit of a "reputation" for playing fast & loose with the truth. So much so that while Santos being told to not let the door them on the way out is a win for Democracy, it's also a major hit to late-night. With Stephen Colbert out this week due to health issues, we're assuming we won't be getting Harvey Guillén's take – but that could mean that we get Bowen Yang's take on the situation during this weekend's Saturday Night Live (fingers crossed). As Santos cleans out his office and prepares for a life… doing something… we wanted to take a moment and let us know how much we will miss "George Santos." No, not the real person – his late-night doppelgangers. With that in mind, let's take a look back…

Harvey Guillén & Stephen Colbert Take On George Santos

In January 2023, Guillén debuted as Santos on Colbert's late-night show to give the newly-elected GOP House of Representatives member from New York a chance to clear their… names? Here's a look at the complete segment, as Guillén portrayed a creature far scarier than anything WWDITS could ever dream up in a nightmare, with Colbert's interview with "Santos" kicking in at around the 3:00 mark:

As you're about to see from their February 2023 visit, Guillén's Santos was on a PR campaign to improve their image, including practicing their "sorry" face. After resigning from their committees, "Santos" had even more time to try to make nice with… the rest of the world? And yet, some old habits really do die hard…

From the troubles that the GOP was having on the House side of Congress to that really weird baby moment, Guillén & Colbert offer the perfect one-two combo punch response to Santos' "interesting" takes on their current situation back in October 2023:

Saturday Night Live & Bowen Yang Take Their Shots

In the first clip, Yang's Santos stops by "Weekend Update" to address allegations that he's lied about key details of his life – and to take credit for a whole lot of interesting things. "Santos' and Colin Jost reunited on another edition of "Weekend Update," where they addressed the House Ethics Committee's report claiming he abused campaign funds. Finally, in a shift away from SNL's news desk, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker & Molly Kearney's Fox Sports hosts interview "Santos" – and can't seem to get rid of them.

And in this clip from NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Yang shares with Seth Meyers the difficulties of portraying Santos:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!