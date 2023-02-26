A League of Their Own: D'Arcy Carden on Season 2: "I Feel Positive" Ahead of tonight's SAG Awards, A League of Their Own star D'Arcy Carden said she was feeling positive about the prospects of a second season.

To say that Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own has developed a helluva social media following over the course of the past six months since the streaming series debuted would be a serious understatement. But even with a passionate fanbase and a strong critical reception, question marks still remain regarding a second season. Well, series star D'Arcy Carden had a little something to add on the matter ahead of tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony (streaming live on Netflix).

In the clip below from Variety, Carden doesn't have anything on-the-record to share regarding a second season but does say that she's getting good vibes about it, adding, "I feel positive about it." Here's a look at what Carden had to share earlier tonight during the red carpet arrivals for tonight's SAG Awards:

Of course, this tweet from Amazon's Prime Video Twitter account helped get the Season 2 buzz going again (even though it was apparently meant to signify the start of MLB, a gesture that a number of fans were not thrilled with):

the impressive cast we previously mentioned, which includes Jacobson as Carson, Carden as Greta, Chanté Adams as Max, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

Here's a rundown of the A League of Their Own cast and the official backgrounds of each of our players, courtesy of Amazon:

Abbi Jacobson is Carson Shaw. Carson ran away from home and the life she's known to be a catcher for the Rockford Peaches. She's scared of the unknown but leans into new experiences. As the season progresses her confidence grows, both on and off the field, opening her eyes to who she could be, and the joy of truly being a part of a team.

Chante Adams is Maxine "Max" Chapman. Max is a wildly talented pitcher who is determined to play ball. She's strong, blunt, and knows she's good, but she's still going to have to fight against her mom's expectations and work harder than everyone else to pursue her dream.

D'Arcy Carden is Greta. Greta is a sophisticated, enigmatic first basewoman for the Rockford Peaches. Originally from Brooklyn, she came to tryouts with her best friend Jo, and her adventurous spirit and playful attitude keep Carson and the rest of the team on their toes.

Gbemisola Ikumelo is Clance, Max's devoted best friend and a talented artist who loves comic books. She will do anything to help Max achieve her dreams, and her quick wit and sense of humor get them out of sticky situations.

Roberta Collindrez as Lupe. Lupe is a gifted athlete — as talented a pitcher as she is a hitter. She ran away from home and her complicated past to try out for the Rockford Peaches, and while she may seem aloof, she cares deeply about her own success and being a part of the team.

Kelly McCormack as Jess. Jess is a tough, no-nonsense Rockford Peach who plays shortstop and struggles with the performative aspects of the League. She came here to play ball and is determined to keep the team on track.

Priscilla Delgado as Esti. Esti plays 2nd base and is the youngest member of the Rockford Peaches. She came from Cuba to pursue her dreams, and while the language barrier can be challenging, her optimistic and playful spirit shines through, on and off the field.

Molly Ephraim is Maybelle. Maybelle plays center field for the Rockford Peaches. She's kind-hearted and wants everyone to get along, and is known for her wild streak and easy laugh.

Kate Berlant is Shirley. Shirley is a sweet Rockford Peach who plays left field and struggles with anxiety on and off the field. She and Carson are roommates, and Carson helps her to overcome her fears and become a vital member of the team.

Melanie Field as Jo. Jo is a Brooklyn native who plays third base for the Rockford Peaches. She and Greta are long-time best friends. Jo has a larger-than-life personality, a sarcastic sense of humor, and isn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what's right.

Nick Offerman as Dove Porter. Dove is an ex-Cubs pitcher, brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The players quickly realize Dove Porter might not be the charming celebrity they all idolized after all.

Rosie O'Donnell as Vi. Vi is the owner of a local bar. A warm, gregarious woman, who welcomes Carson into her orbit.

Patrick J. Adams is Charlie. Charlie is Carson's handsome, midwestern husband, on his way home soon from fighting overseas during WWII. He's eager to return to a life back home with his wife.

Patrice Covington plays Gracie, who is in a longtime romantic relationship with Bertie (Robinson). Gracie is a supportive, sharp woman who works at the factory with Max (Adams) and introduces her to her colorful life and friends.

Lea Robinson portrays Bertie Hart, Max's (Adams) uncle. He is kind, charming, and nurturing. Estranged from his family, he lives with his longtime partner, Gracie (Covington) on the outskirts of Rockford.

Andia Winslow is Esther, a striking, witty, competitive woman who is introduced to Max (Adams) and there is an instant connection that sizzles between the two.

Rae Gray portrays Terri, a player on the Rockford Peaches. She is a pitcher whose husband is also overseas at war.

Lil Frex is Ana, a player on the Rockford Peaches eager to step in and get her shot as a catcher.

Saidah Ekulona is Toni, Maxine (Adams)'s mother, a successful entrepreneur & the unofficial mayor of the small but growing black community in Rockford, Illinois. She has big dreams for her daughter, but Max has dreams of her own.

Amazon's A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, as well as on a story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.