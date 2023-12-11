Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barry manilow, christmas, nbc, preview

A Very Barry Christmas: Preview Tonight's Barry Manilow, NBC Special

Check out Barry Manilow performing two holiday classics, discussing his NBC special, and more in our preview of "A Very Barry Christmas."

With only hours to go until NBC's Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas graces our screens with a whole lot of musical goodness for our stockings, we wanted to pass along a preview of what you can expect from Barry Manilow and his 24-piece band later tonight. Of course, you can expect a musical lineup that includes greatest hits such as "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It." But this is a holiday special, people! That means we can also expect favorites such as "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer," "Feliz Navidad," and "White Christmas." And we have in on good authority that Manilow was able to pull some strings to get a certain jolly, red-suited fellow to make an appearance since. What follows is a look at the image gallery that was released, Manilow performing two beloved holiday classics, and the iconic singer & performer opening up about what the special means to him – and so much more!

To help get you back in the spirit, NBC released a preview clip of Barry Manilow performing "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "My Favorite Things" – check out the performances below:

In the following first-look featurette, Barry Manilow discusses how his year has been, the importance of music during the holidays, what he hopes viewers get from the special, and much more:

And if you're in the mood for holiday cheer combined with puppies? Well, Kelly Clarkson has you covered – with Barry Manilow checking in earlier today with the daytime talk show host:

Here's the interview that Barry Manilow had with Helen Little from 106.7 Lite FM, with the two covering a wide range of topics (check the following clip out at around the 5:35 mark for what Manilow had to share about what viewers can expect:

Barry Manilow is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, and his record-breaking career spans seven decades. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning performer, composer & songwriter has sold more than 85 million albums, released 13 #1 hits, and recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley's previously held record for most appearances on the same stage. Manilow's passion for music drives him to perform live around the world for his incredibly dedicated fanbase. He was recently honored at Carnegie Hall by The New York Pops, with the composer & performer recently completing a sold-out run at Radio City Music Hall and his second musical, Harmony, opening on Broadway.

Barry Manilow & NBC's A Very Barry Christmas is executive produced by Manilow, Garry Kief, and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. In addition, the special is directed by Matt Askew (Weekends with Adele). The holiday special premieres on Monday, December 11 at 10 pm ET/PT (and streams the next day on Peacock).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!