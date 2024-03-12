Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, jimmy kimmel, opinion, robert f. kennedy jr

Aaron Rodgers: From NY Jets QB to Pat McAfee's Bro – to RFK Jr.'s VP?

When he's not having trouble with the Super PACs supporting him – just ask The West Wing star Martin Sheen, iconic singer Dionne Warwick, and the Kennedy family – Robert F. Kennedy Jr's 2024 POTUS run continues to find uniquely "interesting" ways of making headlines. But when the word drops that RFK Jr. is eyeing injured New York Jets QB, Jeopardy! host, Pat McAfee bro, and the dude who always thinks he's the smartest person in the room, Aaron Rodgers, as his pick for vice president, how can we resist passing it along? If you're wondering why his name sounds so familiar around these parts, that's because we covered Rodgers implying that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and then attempting to back-peddle – blaming the media along the way, of course. Just so you have a better understanding of what a potential U.S. vice-presidential candidate has to offer…

According to a report in The New York Times from earlier today, Kennedy confirmed that he has Rodgers and former Minnesota governor, professional wrestler & actor Jesse Ventura at the top of his list of potential running mates – with Kennedy & Rodgers reportedly speaking "pretty continuously" over the past few months. The Independent-running candidate needs to name a vice-presidential running in the next few weeks to be in line with states that require a VP pick to be able to be on the ballot. NYT reporter Rebecca Davis O'Brien also noted in the piece that a domain name for a Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Aaron Rodgers ticket was registered via GoDaddy last week – but there is the NFL factor to consider, with Rodgers previously on the record saying that he has a few more seasons left in him. Aside from Rodgers & Ventura, it was reported from sources that names such as former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Andrew Yang – former POTUS & New York City mayor candidate – had discussions about taking the position but declined.

