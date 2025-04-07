Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports NHL 25, NHL 25

NHL 25 Celebrates The New Record Held By Alexander Ovechkin

NHL 25 are going all out to honor Alexander Ovechkin after his historic achievement of becoming the new NHL All-Time Leading Scorer

Article Summary EA Sports celebrates Ovechkin as NHL's all-time leading scorer with NHL 25 special features.

Ovechkin scored 895th goal, surpassing Gretzky, becoming only third to reach over 800 goals.

NHL 25 offers players exclusive HUT and WoC items to honor Ovechkin's legendary milestone.

New animation system and AI enhance NHL 25 gameplay realism with Next-Gen Vision Control.

EA Sports is celebrating a new record in the NHL, as Alexander Ovechkin is getting his flowers in NHL 25. In case you weren't aware, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal, dethroning Wayne Gretzky's record to become the leading goal scorer in NHL history, and only one of three men with over 800 goals (Gordie Howe being the third). What's more, he's not done, and he could continue to set a higher record before his career is over. We have more info below about the celebration the game is doing for him, as you can see how he's been in almost every NHL title from EA Sports since he was first added in NHL 07.

Alexander Ovechkin Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer

In keeping with the celebration, players who log into HUT today will be rewarded with a Milestones Ovechkin item. Players can complete Ovechkin HUT Moments challenges to earn tokens to upgrade this Milestones Ovechkin item. In addition thereto, there will also be another "895 Ovechkin " HUT item with special art at 99 OVR. Lastly, there will also be a commemorative "895" jersey available in World of Chel (WoC). Alexander Ovechkin's first official appearance in an EA SPORTS NHL game came in NHL '07 – where he also graced the cover for the first time. Since then, he's only 1 of 3 NHL players to be featured multiple times on an EA SPORTS NHL game cover (NHL 07, NHL 21 and NHL 94 Rewind).

NHL 25

Built on an all-new logic-driven animation system, ICE-Q responds to contextual events with unprecedented realism and is the foundation of Chel's gameplay overhaul. Next-Gen Vision Control skating allows players to walk the blue line, square up to the puck carrier, stay locked on goal, and much more. The empowered AI helps players execute authentic plays with a refreshed playbook that improves power plays and opens up the ice for better overall positioning and offensive opportunities. Plus, Reactive Actions utilizes a series of new animations to make skaters more responsive in critical situations, increasing their urgency, collision avoidance, and reliability.

