New Pokémon Trainer Expert Launches This Week

Think you know everything about all of the first generation Pokémon? The new Pokémon Trainer Expert game is coming out this week

Article Summary Explore the new Pokémon Trainer Expert game launching this week with beginner and expert modes.

Challenge your Pokémon knowledge and compete to guess the hidden creature behind the clues.

Partnered by Ultra PRO, Zanzoon, and The Pokémon Company, perfect for fans globally.

Enjoy interactive play for 1-4 players with an electronic Game Master and win by scoring 25 points first.

Ultra PRO and Zanzoon have partnered up again, along with The Pokémon Company, to make a new tabletop title, as the Pokémon Trainer Expert game launches this week. This game will put anyone who thinks they know everything there is to know about the original 151 Pokémon to the test, as the game comes with a beginner and an expert mode with a to-sided board, challenging your knowledge about every single creature the company created for that first run. We have more details and a quote from he company below about the new game, as it will launch tomorrow, April 8, both online through their shop and at select retailers.

Pokémon Trainer Expert

With the continued popularity of the Pokémon brand around the world, and the property ranking among the top 10 global licensors in 2024, Pokémon Trainer Expert introduces a new way to interact with 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region as players strive to be the first to guess which Pokémon is hiding behind the clues provided by the electronic Game Master.

Pokémon Trainer Expert is an interactive and electronic game with a double-sided board intended for 1-4 players, with beginner and expert gameplay modes. Players have up to 10 chances to correctly guess which Pokémon is hiding behind the clues. The sooner they guess, the more points they can earn for the correct answer. Once a player believes they know which Pokémon the electronic "Game Master" is describing, they can place their token on the board over that Pokémon. The first player to 25 points wins the game!

"The enthusiasm for our Pokémon toys has been nothing short of incredible, and we're fortunate to continue our partnership with Zanzoon to bring friends and families of all ages together to celebrate their fandom in new ways," said Susan Lindsey, Senior Vice President of Ultra PRO Entertainment.

