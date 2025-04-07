Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares Director Says ARES Just Wants To Be A Real Boy

TRON: Ares director Joachim Rønning explains that ARES, played by Jared Leto, is "a bit like Pinocchio" and wants to be a real boy.

Disney has been keeping their cards regarding TRON: Ares pretty close to their chest until recently. We saw some footage at D23 and learned that Nine Inch Nails would be doing the soundtrack, but that footage was never released to the public. We saw an extended trailer at the CinemaCon presentation and finally started to get some plot details. Now, we have a publicly released trailer, and people are starting to talk about what we can expect from this film. The details are still a bit vague, but director Joachim Rønning spoke to Empire about the character that Jared Leto is playing, and apparently, ARES just wants to be a real boy.

"Not to be too clichéd, but I always thought about him a bit like Pinocchio," Rønning said. "Ares wants to be a real boy. … We talked a lot about him almost being an infant, discovering the world for the first time, and how we wanted the audience to see the world through his eyes. The little things that we take for granted or don't see anymore. That was important. And then a bigger theme for the film is what it takes — what it means — to be human. Especially in this case, because he's a computer program."

It's not surprising to hear that TRON: Ares will use the idea of a computer program to explore what it means to be human. We've been doing that for as long as the concept of robots has existed, and as AI becomes more prevalent, we'll see it explored in media in many different ways. So, while the idea isn't that original, the execution is where this film could really shine.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

