Step into the World of Cartoon Network with RSVLTS Next Collection

Your favorite Cartoon Network characters are back as RSVLTS has unveiled their newest button-down collection drop

Hold on to your cereal bowls, Saturday morning warriors, as RSVLTS is warping the space-time continuum straight back to your childhood with a brand-new Cartoon Network Collection. Five outrageously awesome button-down designs are teleporting straight from the golden age of cartoons to your closet. All of your favorite Cartoon Network shows are back with Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow & Chicken, Dexter's Lab, and Ed, Edd n Eddy! Five impressive button-downs are on the way, starting with Cartoon Cartoon, which features a bold, checkered montage bursting with legends. It's like wearing an entire afternoon of 90s glory all at once, from that sassy Devil to Eustace Bagge's!

Then there's Friday Lineup, drenched in nostalgic blue and stacked with Ed, Edd n Eddy chaos, Courage's creeptastic charm, Johnny Bravo confidence, and Cow & Chicken fun. If that was not enough, how about some exclusive lab access, such as Dexter's Lab access?! Step into RSVLTS next Cartoon Network design with Dee Dee; as Dexter's ever-curious sister is back, she twirls her way across the shirt, probably pressing buttons she shouldn't. This is a design that will take you right into the lab to see Dexter's legendary creation in a cozy way, featuring RSVLTS custom Kunuflex material that does not shrink or fade, the perfect science creation.

Last, but not least, those Ed Boys are back, as RSVLTS has not one but two impressive button-downs for Ed, Edd, and Eddy! Get ready to deploy your next scheme to acquire those delicious jawbreakers with The Eds n Friends, which features those Ed Boys along with Kevin, Jimmy, Rolf, and Jonny. However, you can't have Jonny without Plank, and RSVLTS was sure to deliver for the Cartoon Network collection with the My Best Friend Plank button-down, an entire shirt dedicated to man's flattest best friend. And yes, there's a matching dad hat because legends deserve accessories. This entire Cartoon Network Collection is already live on RSVLTS.com in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizes. Cartoon Cartoon!

