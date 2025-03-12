Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary: Check Out Our S04E17 "Karaoke" Preview & More

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary (S04E17: "Karaoke") and at S04E18: "Audit" and S04E19: "Music Class."

It took the Emmy Award-winning ABC series crossing over with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a revelation to slap us in the back of our heads. We haven't been doing weekly previews of series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary – an excellent series in its own right, even before establishing itself as being in the same universe as IASIP. Well, we're going to start fixing that this week – just be patient as we get things up and running. To kick things off, we have the official overview, episode trailer, sneak peek clip, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode – S04E17 "Karaoke." Looking ahead, we also have the official overviews for the next two episodes – S04E18: "Audit" and S04E19: "Music Class."

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episodes 17-19 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 17: "Karaoke": The teachers hit a karaoke bar for a night of fun. During the evening, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) bumps into an old friend.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 18: "Audit": Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers must band together to hide the golf-course contraband.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 19: "Music Class": Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are in over their heads when they find themselves in new roles at Abbott Elementary.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

