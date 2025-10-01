Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight: Our S05E01: "Team Building" Preview

Preview tonight's return of ABC's Abbott Elementary (S05E01: "Team Building"), as well as S05E02: "Cheating" and S05E03: "Ballgame."

Janine (Quinta Brunson) is handling 40 second-graders without breaking. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is adjusting to teaching middle-school students. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is dealing with her former student, who's now her colleague. Greg (Tyler James Williams) is trying to teach Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) how to ride a bike. And at some point, the Philadelphia Phillies get involved. Those are just a few of the hot topics heading into tonight's fifth season premiere of ABC's Abbott Elementary, starring and created by Brunson. Before tonight's return, we've got an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at S05E01: "Team Building." In addition, our Season 5 rundown also includes official overviews for S05E02: "Cheating" and S05E03: "Ballgame" – here's a look!

Abbott Elementary Season 5: S05E01-S-5E03 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 1: "Team Building" – The teachers prepare for the upcoming school year with new faces and big changes on the horizon. Written by Quinta Brunson.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 2: "Cheating" – Melissa tries to outsmart her students; Tariq causes chaos in Janine's class, and a new guidance counselor joins the school. Written by Brian Rubenstein.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 3: "Ballgame" – The Abbott crew heads to the ballpark for Teachers' Appreciation Night at the Philadelphia Phillies game. Written by Ava Coleman.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

