Abbott Elementary S05E10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S05E10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary S05E10 sees parents grill Janine and Gregory about the school’s new mall location.

Jacob and Barbara investigate Mr. Morton as tensions rise in the makeshift Abbott Elementary setting.

Upcoming episodes tease success at the mall but hint at deeper challenges for the Abbott teachers.

Check out what's ahead with Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episodes 10, 11, and 12.

ABC and series creator, star, and executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary presented our team of educators with a very large challenge heading into the midseason return. Having been moved temporarily to an abandoned mall, they've been making a go of things. But as you're about to see in the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks at S05E10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns," the students' parents are looking for some answers. In addition, we have a look ahead to the season's next two episodes, S05E11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes" and S05E12: "Picture Day."

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episodes 10-12 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns" – Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory for answers. Meanwhile, Jacob and Barbara become suspicious of Mr. Morton.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes" – After the faculty finds surprising success operating the school in the mall, they quickly realize they are being taken advantage of. Meanwhile, a new custodian arrives to join Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 12: "Picture Day" – When picture day catches the teachers at Abbott by surprise, chaos ensues.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

