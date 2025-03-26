Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 4 E19: "Music Class" Preview: Post-Ava Blues

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S04E19: "Music Class," and our look ahead to S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

Wow. We didn't expect the ending to last week's episode of ABC and series creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary – or for it to have our feels as hard as it did. Though dealing with Ava (Janelle James) being out as principal, the gang still has the day-to-day operations of a now dramatically undercut school to keep running – and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have new responsibilities that they've been thrown into. Here's a look at the overview, trailer, and image gallery for S04E19: "Music Class," followed by the overview for S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift."

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episodes 19 & 20 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 19: "Music Class": Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) are in over their heads when they find themselves in new roles at Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift": The Abbott teachers turn their open house into a carwash to help raise money for the school.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce it.

