Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Here's Our Preview for S05E16: "Campaign"

Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Episode 16: "Campaign."

Article Summary Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 16 sees Jacob and Ava teaming up for an exciting new initiative.

Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson prepare for the much-anticipated Janitor’s Ball in S05E16.

Watch the official trailer, sneak peeks, and get a detailed overview for tonight’s "Campaign" episode.

Get an early glimpse at what's ahead for Season 5 Episode 17, "No Homework," airing March 25 on ABC.

It's not like every episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary isn't worth tuning into, but tonight's episode sees Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Ava (Janelle James) teaming up. Yup, we're sold. But there's a whole lot more than just that going down during S05E16: "Campaign," and we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for you to check out. In addition, we also have an official overview for March 25's S05E17: "No Homework" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Abbott Elementary Season 5: S05E16 & S05E17 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 16: "Campaign" – Jacob and Ava team up for an initiative. Meanwhile, Melissa and Janine help Mr. Johnson get ready for the Janitor's Ball.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 17: "No Homework" – Ava implements a no-homework policy at Abbott, sparking debate amongst the teachers.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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