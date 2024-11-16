Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Cold Open Includes Sherman's Matt Gaetz, Alec Baldwin's RFK Jr.

Tonight's SNL Cold Open included Sarah Sherman's take on Matt Gaetz, Alec Baldwin's take on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and some great lines.

In case anyone thought that tonight's Charli XCX-hosted (and also musical guest) edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live was going to dial back on the politics just because of Trump, tonight's cold open put that to rest. Set in The White House, the sketch is a take-off of Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) and President Joseph Biden (Dana Carvey) meeting earlier this week. Shortly after having the press escorted out, the two have a heart-to-heart where Trump shares that he doesn't want to live there again (making a joke about maybe for more than just this turn).

From there, we've got jokes about Trump already being tired of Elon Musk (teaming Musk with Matt Gaetz for an "Alien vs. Predator" joke). After Biden criticizes Trump for surrounding himself with a freak show, we're introduced to Sarah Sherman's Gaetz and Alec Baldwin's Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – and with them, underage and brainworm jokes. But just when Trump offers Biden a job in his cabinet, Biden sneaks in a final jab at the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul debacle that hit Netflix on Friday night. Here's a look at the entire cold open from earlier tonight:

President Biden and President-Elect Trump meet to discuss the transition of power pic.twitter.com/e2Q9p7icGZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

