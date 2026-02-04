Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Here's Your S05E13 "Candygrams" Preview

It's Valentine's Day madness on tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. Here's our preview for S05E13: "Candygrams."

What better time for a Valentine's Day-themed episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary (especially since it's only ten days away)? That's what we have tonight, and after surviving "The Mall Trilogy" and picture day, our educators deserve some love in their lives. Unfortunately, based on the preview for S05E13: "Candygrams" that's waiting for you below, it seems a little too much meddling in the students' love lives is going to end up complicating things – here's a look!

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 13: "Candygrams" – It's Valentine's Day at Abbott, and the teachers find themselves meddling in students' love lives while navigating their own.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

