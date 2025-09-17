Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Trailer Teases Big Changes, New Faces

Returning on October 1st, here's a look at the official trailer for ABC and series star/creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary Season 5.

With only two weeks to go until ABC and series star and creator Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary throws open its doors for a fifth season, viewers are getting a look at what's to come with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above) and a new portrait image gallery waiting for you below. In the preview above, we're left with a whole lot of questions. Can Janine (Brunson) handle 40 second-graders without breaking? How will Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) adjust to teaching middle-school students? What's the deal with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and her former student/now colleague? Can Greg (Tyler James Williams) teach Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) how to ride a bike? With that in mind, check out the official trailer above, with S05E01: "Team Building" ("The teachers prepare for the upcoming school year with new faces and big changes on the horizon").

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

