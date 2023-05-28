Adam Cole Beats Jericho, Disrepsects ECW Legacy at Double or Nothing Teaser: Adam Cole 'chains' up a victory over Chris Jericho in a wild unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing, while AEW disrespects WWE's ECW legacy! 😒😤🙄

Hey there readers, The Chadster here, and thanks for choosing The Chadster's unbiased coverage of AEW Double or Nothing! 🙌 Can you believe AEW dared to book this PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? 🙄 Anyway, The Chadster is about to give you an objective take on the worst match he's ever seen, an unsanctioned match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole. 😤

Let The Chadster tell you, this match was just ridiculous from the start. 😒 Chris Jericho and Adam Cole had an all-out brawl, and the fact that it was an unsanctioned match meant The Jericho Appreciation Society could get involved. 😡 Cole had Roderick Strong and ECW legend Sabu in his side Can you believe Sabu actually had a chair swordfight with Jericho, harkening back to both of their days in ECW? Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 WWE legally owns the rights to ECW nostalgia, so this was extremely disrespectful to WWE's copyrights. 😢

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole sprayed each other with a fire extinguisher, and it reminded The Chadster of a recent nightmare involving Tony Khan. 🤔 Is Khan sending a message? Who knows, but what The Chadster does know is Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker came out during the match to save her boyfriend from a potentially dangerous kendo stick hit. She even chased off Jericho's ally, Saraya, to the back. 😏

In a truly over-the-top moment, Cole was on the top rope with a kendo stick only for Jericho to throw a chair at his head, sending Cole soaring through a table outside the ring. 😱 Finally, Cole chained himself to Jericho with a metal chain and beat him up until referee Aubrey Edwards had no choice but to stop the match. 😖

The Chadster can't believe how much this match disrespected WWE and all the hard work they've done for the industry! 😢 Adam Cole's victory over Chris Jericho just shows that AEW is all about flashy, over-the-top nonsense instead of true wrestling storytelling. 😩

Stick with The Chadster here for more coverage of AEW Double or Nothing 😒, as he keeps tabs on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics! 😠 Check back later to find out what he's up to. ✌️

