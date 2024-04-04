Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland Slams WWE in Vitriolic Promo on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland's AEW promo left The Chadster cheesed off! 😡🧀 See how he literally backstabbed WWE & disrespected wrestling. #Unfair

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster is absolutely livid after watching the opening segment of AEW Dynamite last night. 😤 Adam Copeland had the audacity to cut a promo that was not only a blatant attack on the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, but also a direct shot at The Chadster and the very concept of unbiased journalism. 😡🤬

First off, Copeland referred to The Chadster's objective reporting on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics as "negative BS." 💩 The Chadster also feels that Copeland's promot took a totally uncalled for jab at CM Punk, who spoke the unbiased truth about AEW in an interview with The Chadster's fellow Unbiased Journalism Club member, Ariel Helwani, earlier this week. 🗞️📰 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Next, Copeland had the nerve to put promotions like Stampede Wrestling and NWA on the same level as WWE. 😱 Is he serious right now?! 🤨 That is clearly wrong and just shows that Copeland is trying to degrade WWE's prestige. 👎 He even deadnamed WWE as "WWF" in a clear low blow that really cheesed The Chadster off. 😠🧀

Copeland then claimed that AEW is where he needs to end his career because of their "murderer's row of talent." 🙄 Excuse The Chadster while he laughs in Canadian. 🍁😂 This is so disrespectful to the incredible talent in WWE, who are obviously way smarter and more respectful to the business than Copeland, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he left WWE for AEW. 🔪😱

But it gets worse! 😫 Copeland said that his friends in the industry have been calling him up and telling him how much fun he looks like he's having in AEW. 📞😲 First of all, if WWE stars are being all buddy-buddy with an AEW wrestler, Copeland needs to name names right now. 🗣️📛 Those wrestlers are betraying WWE and deserve to be called out for it. 😤 And don't make The Chadster laugh with claims of AEW being the most fun of Copeland's entire career. 🤣 What could possibly be more fun than WWE?! 🤔

In a final insult, Copeland wrapped up his disgraceful promo by claiming to love wrestling, which can't be true if he willingly left WWE. 😒 He even had the gall to say that AEW makes pro wrestling better and more fun, and that AEW is where the best wrestle. 🤬 That is totally out of line and nothing but disinformation! 🤥 Everyone knows that the best wrestle in WWE, end of story. 💯

The Chadster cried daily for weeks when Copeland left WWE for AEW, but now The Chadster realizes those tears were wasted on someone who was never loyal to WWE in the first place. 😭💔 The Chadster can't believe such garbage was broadcast on the airwaves. 📺🗑️ The Chadster has never been so cheesed off in his life! 😡🧀

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why this promo was so offensive, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄📱 The Chadster knows she was just too upset to talk about it and that she totally agrees with The Chadster's unbiased take on the situation. 😌 This is clearly just another example of how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage. 💔

The bottom line is that Tony Khan needs to stop obsessing over The Chadster and forcing his wrestlers to cut promos attacking everything The Chadster stands for. 😤 It's getting out of hand, and The Chadster demands that it stops immediately! 🛑 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

