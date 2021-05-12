Adult Swim Announces Aqua Teen, Metalocalypse & Venture Bros Returns

In our darkest hours, leave it to the combined forces of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. to brighten our days with some wonderfully twisted news. On Wednesday, Adult Swim announced that the three animated series will mark their returns in film-form, being released worldwide on Blu-ray/DVD, PVOD, and electronic sell-through (EST) with a 90-day exclusive window before landing on HBO Max and Adult Swim. "Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways," said Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim.

"Metalocalypse": From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" against a backdrop of a world that is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth's atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

"The Venture Bros.": Created, written, and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, the film focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force": Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the film will serve as a continuation of the Adult Swim series as Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, crime fighters who never actually fight crime, move on to the next stage in their bizarre daily lives.