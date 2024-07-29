Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, preview, what a cartoon

Adult Swim, CN Set What A Cartoon! for Today's "Checkered Past" Block

Kicking off at 6 pm ET today, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim's "Checkered Past" will spotlight Fred Seibert's influential What a Cartoon!

We got the word out last week that Cartoon Network and Adult Swim's "Checkered Past" programming block would be spotlighting Fred Seibert's What a Cartoon! (also titled World Premiere Toons, The What a Cartoon! Show, and The Cartoon Cartoon Show) on Monday, July 29th (beginning at 6 pm) – and here's another reminder of why that should matter if you're an animation fan. Running from 1995 to 1997, Seibert's animated anthology series consisted of 48 cartoons over the course of 16 episodes, with three cartoons per episode. It's purpose? To give writers and artists a chance to showcase the animated adventures that they wanted to tell, putting creative control back into the hands of the artists. The results speak for themselves – with the series serving as the springboard for classic animated series such as Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken, I Am Weasel, The Powerpuff Girls, and more. In fact, you might just recognize some of those series from Adult Swim's "Checkered Past" programming block – and that's why we wanted to remind you that today's the day.

In a tweet/x from last week, Cartoon Network announced that the programming block would be hitting on Monday – and they did it by offering another example of just how influential the series continues to be over 25 years later. Before there was Family Guy, there was Seth MacFarlane's "Larry and Steve." Originally airing on February 5, 1997, as part of the show's 14th episode, the cartoon introduces us to a man named Larry and the homeless dog he adopted, Steve – who Larry can understand but no one else can. Let's just say that shenanigans ensue when the two head out shopping and decide to check out a massage mattress. In the clip below, it doesn't take long to recognize MacFarlane's voice – and to see the impact that the animated short would have on MacFarlane's long-running series:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!