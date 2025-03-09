Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Oh My God…Yes, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

Adult Swim Debuts YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Oh My God…Yes! Tonight

Here's our preview of Michael Cusack's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and Adele "Supreme" Williams' Oh My God…Yes! - both set for Adult Swim tonight.

The fine folks over at Adult Swim have two exciting premieres tonight, beginning at midnight. First up, best friends and Australia's famed party duo – Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic) – are back for another journey overflowing with absurd and fantastical adventures. Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity ( a follow-up to YOLO: Crystal Fantasy and YOLO: Silver Destiny) finds Sarah and Rachel encountering more fun and silly characters populating their hometown of Wollongong than ever before. Following that, the first two episodes of Emmy-nominated series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances will introduce us to three friends navigating womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. Now, here's a look at the official overviews, trailers, sneak peeks, and image galleries for both animated series:

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!